Zero Hash Raises $105 Million Series D Funding

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading B2B digital-asset-as-a-service infrastructure that offers the turnkey solution to allow any platform the ability for their customers to buy/sell, send/receive, reward, earn and stake digital assets, today announced its $105 million Series D funding round. Zero Hash’s investors now include Bain Capital, NYCA, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures.



The Zero Hash’s Series D fundraise follows the announcement of its Series C three-months ago in September 2021. “Zero Hash has defined a new Fintech vertical of ‘digital-assets-as-a-service’. Our thesis is very simple - every financial services firm and a wide variety of customer businesses will offer a crypto or NFT product within the next twelve-months,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO.

Zero Hash enables any business to natively embed crypto and NFTs into their own customer experience quickly and easily. Zero Hash now powers some of the largest neo-banks (including MoneyLion and Wirex), fastest-growing payment processors (including MoonPay, Ramp, and Transak), and prominent retail brokers (including tastyworks, TradeZero, and TradeStation).

Zero Hash’s APIs currently power some of the largest and fastest growing platforms as well as millions of end customers. The Company’s product suite includes crypto buy & sell, send & receive on-chain, P2P transfers, rewards, round-ups and staking. Zero Hash handles the entire back-end complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer these digital asset experiences to millions of customers globally.

Zero Hash now powers a significant portion of the world’s entire on-chain transaction volume. The company will use the proceeds of the round to continue to expand its global team across compliance, marketing, product, and engineering. The Company also intends on enhancing its support for Layer 2 protocols as well as doubling the number of assets it supports to over eighty by the end of the year. Aside from opportunistically looking at strategic acquisitions, the capital injection will enable the Company to expand its international licensing framework to provide the one-stop infrastructure for the largest global firms.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire back-end complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer digital asset products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, and payment groups to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards, and round-ups programs, as well as the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, Wirex, MoonPay, tastyworks. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Press Contact

Edward Woodford

edward@zerohash.com