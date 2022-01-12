Golden Pear Funding Closes $55.0 Million Corporate Note Financing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Pear Funding (Golden Pear), a national leader in pre-settlement legal funding, announced the closing of a $55.0 million investment-grade rated, Senior Secured Corporate Note financing. The transaction was assigned a BBB rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. Proceeds will be used by the company to restructure existing debt and support additional growth of the business.

Since inception, Golden Pear has funded over $735 million in aggregate to more than 62,000 clients nationwide.

"This transaction gives Golden Pear the financial flexibility to continue building the best independent, specialty finance platform serving the consumer litigation marketplace," stated Gary Amos, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pear. "It was made possible by the strong performance of our business, driven by industry-leading innovation, our team, and the products we deliver with a continued focus on service for attorneys, providers, and their clients."

Daniel Amsellem, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Pear, added, "Our capital strategy continues to be an important point of competitive differentiation for Golden Pear. We are pleased that this transaction has reduced our cost of capital and attracted a diversified group of institutional capital partners to the company."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Golden Pear Funding

Founded in 2008, Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The company empowers its clients to navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the stability and continued institutional growth of the firm. For additional information about the company, visit https://goldenpearfunding.com.

Contact:

Gary Amos

CEO | Golden Pear Funding

investorrelations@gpfco.com

