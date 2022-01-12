Incognia Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile authentication pioneer Incognia , today announced the completion of Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. This certification enables Incognia to provide customers with information and assurance about their information security program. As part of this certification, Incognia has implemented a comprehensive compliance program that documents and formalizes the information security program which has been independently evaluated and certified.



SOC 2 certification is the leading industry standard for evaluating vendor security management. With the completion of Incognia’s SOC 2 certification, potential customers can easily assess the state of Incognia’s security program enabling a clear understanding of the overall security compliance. This external examination reports on the strength of the Incognia security mechanisms to increase customer confidence in the information security program.

“The SOC 2 certification demonstrates Incognia’s commitment to ensure the protection of information security and privacy for our customers,” said André Ferraz, CEO and founder of Incognia. “This external validation of Incognia’s information security programs and mechanisms only further supports our objective to provide customers with confidence that Incognia is maintaining the highest level of security and compliance.”

About Incognia

Incognia is a privacy-first location identity company that provides frictionless mobile authentication to banks, fintech and mCommerce companies, for increased mobile revenue and lower fraud losses. Incognia’s award-winning technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognize trusted users based on their unique behavior patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication. Deployed in over 100 million devices, Incognia delivers a highly precise risk signal with extremely low false positive rates.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

