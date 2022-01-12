Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

In business for 20 years, Body Energy Club is the leading health supplement and vitamin retailer in Western Canada, with additional locations established in Hollywood, California in 2017

Levitee Nutraceuticals, a division of Levitee Labs, brand MONKE Nutraceuticals™ currently has two health supplements, MONKE Mind and MONKE Body with line extensions launching 2022

The premium functional mushroom supplements can retail in up to all 17 Body Energy Club retail locations and on its ecommerce platform, www.BodyEnergyClub.com



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the execution of a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Body Energy Club, the leading health supplement and vitamin store in Canada.

Per the Agreement, Body Energy Club will begin offering the Company’s MONKE Mind and MONKE Body product line at select brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver with expansion potential to all 17 retail locations in the Lower Mainland in Canada and Hollywood, California, plus the Body Energy Club ecommerce site. MONKE Mind and MONKE Body are premium, 100% organic functional mushroom supplements specifically formulated for focus, energy, and strength and immunity, vitality, and longevity, respectively.

Founded in 2002 by Dominick Tousignant, Body Energy Club began has grown into a chain of 10 corporate-owned locations and 7 franchises acclaimed for featuring ultra-high-end health and wellness products. Body Energy Club offers its own private label brand in addition to a meticulously selected group of over 200 other brands that fit its model of ensuring that premium healthy lifestyle choices are available and affordable for everyone.

The Agreement further stipulates that MONKE™ products will be part of the Body Energy Club Rebate program. This is an important inclusion, as it leads to franchise locations placing orders for MONKE Mind and MONKE Body products. In the coming days, the Company will be prominently featured through in-store demonstrations and kicking off a new social media campaign meant to create additional exposure. The social media campaign will award prizes for participants following, liking and sharing information and promotions on MONKE products and Body Energy Club.

“Body Energy Club is ‘the’ health and wellness retailer frequented by hundreds of loyal customers daily in the Greater Vancouver area. It is a thrill to develop this partnership providing us valuable shelf space in their physical and virtual stores,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “We greatly respect that Body Energy Club is highly selective in the products it stocks, which speaks volumes to the quality of MONKE Nutraceuticals™. We look forward to a long relationship with their certified team of nutrition experts and opportunities for additional placements from the 180+ SKUs in our portfolio.”

“As we come out of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, health is of utmost importance to consumers today. At Body Energy Club, we are highly focused on curating product lineups that takes some of the work out of it for our customers to understand which products are the best and most effective,” said Dominick Tousignant, Founder of Body Energy Club. “The MONKE products of Levitee Labs align perfectly with our mission and commitment to product excellence. I am equally impressed with the Levitee Labs team and their vision to execute marketing strategies that will result in additional foot and virtual traffic.”

About Body Energy Club

Body Energy Club is one of Canada’s leading and most trusted providers of vitamin and nutritional supplements in Canada. Body Energy Club operates a warehouse facility to support both its brick and mortar stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its online store, which is one of the largest online vitamin and nutritional supplement stores in Canada. Body Energy Club has a range of over 6,200 products with over $4 million in inventory.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through integrating evidence-based complementary medicines into the traditional infrastructure of mental health and addiction services, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments.

The Company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com.

Investor and Corporate Communications:

Pouya Farmand, CEO & Co-Founder

+1 833-381-8660

ir@leviteelabs.com

Media Contact:

Olivia Belcher-Coward, Marketing & Communications Manager

+1 604-789-9973

media@leviteelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee’s business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products; the acquisitive growth potential of Levitee once acquisitions are completed; the expectation that Levitee will continue to execute its accretive acquisition program, and the contribution of such program to Levitee’s future growth potential; and Levitee’s objective to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee’s limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee’s public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.