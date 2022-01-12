SWM Releases 2021 ESG Report

Alpharetta, GA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWM International (NYSE: SWM) today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report as part of its ongoing efforts to increase transparency around its ESG strategy and initiatives. The report highlights the Company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and how it is addressing key ESG areas of focus.

“We are proud of the contributions our materials make to improving everyday life, but this is only part of the SWM story. While we remain firmly focused on performing for our investors and our customers, we are just as focused on performing for our employees, and the global community,” said SWM CEO Jeffrey Kramer. “This report is just one example of that focus, documenting SWM’s ESG journey and how our strategy aligns with long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders.”

The 2021 ESG report shares stories of how SWM is working toward more sustainable solutions, including those that impact the environments where the Company operates, where its products are used, and the planet in general. Among the highlights in the report are areas important to the Company’s strategy:

SWM employees and their health, safety, and development

SWM’s culture that allows for honest conversations, diversity of thought, teamwork, creativity, and innovation

Customer relationships and SWM products

Governance oversight and policies to support integrity and ethical behavior throughout the four continents where SWM operates

Commitment to excellence in everything, including supporting local communities

SWM’s responsibility to further integrating environmental practices into its strategies

“Our ESG report provides insight into how we pursue our mission of finding ways to improve everyday life, and doing so responsibly,” Kramer added. “While there is certainly more to do, the global SWM community is proud of our progress on this important journey, and I look forward to continuing to share our accomplishments in the future.”

To learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit https://www.swmintl.com/about-us/esg-report.

About SWM:

SWM is a leading global performance materials company, focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our highly engineered films, adhesive tapes, foams, nets, nonwovens, and papers are designed and manufactured using resins, polymers, and natural fibers for a variety of industries and specialty applications. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 5,000 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM’s website at www.swmintl.com .



