Telecure Technologies Inc. Announces the Appointment of Eli Dusenbury to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) a U.S. focused health IT company which develops technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased announce that Mr. Eli Dusenbury has been appointed to its Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Mr. Dusenbury is also the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Josh Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors remarked, “Mr. Dusenbury has been instrumental to Telecure’s success. As Telecure grows I believe Eli will continue to be an invaluable asset with his extensive experience in financial reporting and acquisitions. I look forward to working with Mr. Dusenbury as a Board member as we continue to build a strong foundation for the future of Telecure.”

Mr. Dusenbury, CPA, CA has experience in public accounting, providing services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and in the United States across a broad range of industries including: healthcare, technology, agriculture, engineering, mining & exploration, manufacturing and financing. Mr. Dusenbury obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2011.

Mr. Dusenbury has served as consultant for audit and public practice firms in both Canada and the United States and has held Directorships and Chief Financial Officer positions for multiple international public and private entities.



The Company also announces that Mr. Kashif Akram is no longer Chief Technology Officer of Telecure.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM and FindingDrTM



