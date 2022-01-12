LiquidityBook Completes Banner Year with Record Hiring Push and Key Wins for Sell-Side and Post-Trade Product

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the results of a banner year in 2021, including further worldwide expansion and growth, substantial new business and additional client-centric product updates.
This success was fueled in part by the industry’s longstanding frustrations with legacy OEMS providers, which too often saddle clients with outmoded functionality, inflexible architecture, inadequate support and opaque business models. Increasingly, market participants are gravitating toward more scalable systems like LiquidityBook’s, which provide the ability to operate alongside other tools while offering a more user- and client-friendly experience. This momentum has been particularly strong on the sell side, where a growing number of broker-dealers are exploring leveraging LiquidityBook as a cloud-based transaction framework that sits at the center of their disparate legacy systems.
Among the highlights from the year:
- LiquidityBook received a minority investment from Primus Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Occurring at a key inflection point in the company’s history, the funding enabled LiquidityBook to further enhance its products and develop functionality extending beyond the traditional OEMS, such as its proprietary managed FIX network. It also helped fuel greater scale and several key hires, setting the tone for a strong 2021 performance and even brighter future.
- Several senior hires joined LiquidityBook, particularly for positions focused on its sell-side product suite and FIX network. In total, employee headcount increased by 34%. Key hires included Sayant Chatterjee as Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Minister as Managing Director of Connectivity Services, Frank Kost as Head of Sell-Side Business Development – North America and Sumit Kumar as Senior FIX Specialist.
- LiquidityBook signed a significant number of new clients ranging across the market landscape and up and down the AUM scale, including a global multi-strategy investment manager for whom LiquidityBook is replacing its legacy OMS globally. The firm experienced growth across all three of its product suites: LBX Buy-Side, LBX Sell-Side and LBX Outsourced Trader. All told, 2021 saw a new firm record in terms of revenues, growing 16% year-over-year.
- The launch of LBX Trade Match, a highly anticipated new product, enabled clients to seamlessly affirm, confirm and allocate trades via FIX, all while leveraging the network services they already use. The product has been well-received by buy-side clients and their sell-side counterparties alike, and the firm plans to continue working with its client base on additional aspects of post-trade processing.
- LiquidityBook continued to grow its proprietary managed global FIX network, adding 51 new broker-dealer partners encompassing equities, options, futures, FX and derivatives, a 28% increase from the previous year.
Commenting on the success of 2021, CEO Kevin Samuel said: “The strain that the past two years have put on market participants has reinforced the need for flexible, scalable trade lifecycle technologies that support clients’ unique workflows. That’s at the heart of what we do, and our continued growth and investment by Primus is a clear validation of both our model and platform.”
He continued: “When we pioneered the cloud-based OEMS over 15 years ago, we knew our approach was the way forward for this industry, and it has been gratifying to watch clients and prospects reach the same conclusion and transform their business. Amid this continued shift, we look forward to making further enhancements to our product suite to help firms across the industry trade effectively and navigate any disruption with efficiency.”
He added: “Even with this success, 2021 was a bittersweet year for us. Sean Sullivan, our longtime Chief Revenue Officer, passed away in November. Sully was a gifted salesman and a mentor and friend to many in the industry. He was also a key part of LiquidityBook’s history who played an important role in getting us to where we are today, and we will keep his memory in our thoughts as we embark on an exciting year ahead.”
Looking ahead, LiquidityBook plans to make several more senior hires and pursue additional product updates in 2022.
About LiquidityBook
LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs its platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.