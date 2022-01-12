LiquidityBook Completes Banner Year with Record Hiring Push and Key Wins for Sell-Side and Post-Trade Product

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the results of a banner year in 2021, including further worldwide expansion and growth, substantial new business and additional client-centric product updates.

This success was fueled in part by the industry’s longstanding frustrations with legacy OEMS providers, which too often saddle clients with outmoded functionality, inflexible architecture, inadequate support and opaque business models. Increasingly, market participants are gravitating toward more scalable systems like LiquidityBook’s, which provide the ability to operate alongside other tools while offering a more user- and client-friendly experience. This momentum has been particularly strong on the sell side, where a growing number of broker-dealers are exploring leveraging LiquidityBook as a cloud-based transaction framework that sits at the center of their disparate legacy systems.

Among the highlights from the year:

Commenting on the success of 2021, CEO Kevin Samuel said: “The strain that the past two years have put on market participants has reinforced the need for flexible, scalable trade lifecycle technologies that support clients’ unique workflows. That’s at the heart of what we do, and our continued growth and investment by Primus is a clear validation of both our model and platform.”

He continued: “When we pioneered the cloud-based OEMS over 15 years ago, we knew our approach was the way forward for this industry, and it has been gratifying to watch clients and prospects reach the same conclusion and transform their business. Amid this continued shift, we look forward to making further enhancements to our product suite to help firms across the industry trade effectively and navigate any disruption with efficiency.”

He added: “Even with this success, 2021 was a bittersweet year for us. Sean Sullivan, our longtime Chief Revenue Officer, passed away in November. Sully was a gifted salesman and a mentor and friend to many in the industry. He was also a key part of LiquidityBook’s history who played an important role in getting us to where we are today, and we will keep his memory in our thoughts as we embark on an exciting year ahead.”

Looking ahead, LiquidityBook plans to make several more senior hires and pursue additional product updates in 2022.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs its platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.