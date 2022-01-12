High Bar Brands hires Canadian Regional Manager

OWATONNA, Minn., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no substitute for experience, and Scott Weese brings a couple decades of it to High Bar Brands.

Weese recently joined the heavy-duty company as Canadian Regional Manager and says he’s excited to help HBB grow.

“I’ve worked in the trucking and transportation industries since I was 13,” Weese said. “I have experience in both aftermarket and OE dealer parts, as well as account management, territory management, and working with a team as branch manager.”

“Knowing Scott for several years and having the pleasure to work with him in the past, I am confident that he fits in well with our winning culture,” HBB Director of Sales Derek Quys said.

High Bar Brands owns the Minimizer and Premier Mfg brands, and Weese is thrilled to be a part of what he calls the best team in the industry.

“I was attracted to High Bar Brands largely in part to the forward-thinking and direction the company is heading, along with the best-in-class marketing and sales team members in the industry,” Weese said.

“Scott brings to our sales team a great work ethic coupled with enthusiasm. His sense of humor and charisma make him a great leader,” Quys said.

Weese’s region contains all of Canada, and the Ontario native enjoys all of what his country has to offer.

“I grew up west of Trenton, Ontario, in the Quinte Region. I love the outdoors, whether it’s fishing, racing, hockey and any other sport that can be played,” Weese said.

Contact Scott Weese at sweese@highbarbrands.com.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

