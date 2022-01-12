Dept Invests in Data Science & Engineering With US-Based Raybeam

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data science and software engineering agency Raybeam has joined Dept, one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world. Raybeam develops custom data-centric applications and software to help brands like Google, eBay, SPARC, Herman Miller, Videoamp and Meta navigate their big data challenges, increase revenue and optimize costs. With 100+ engineers and consultants across offices in Newburyport, MA; Mountain View, CA; and Austin, TX, Raybeam will accelerate its global growth by joining Dept.

"Data has always been a powerful tool for businesses, but now it's simply an indispensable one," said DS Anderson Song, Co-Founder at Raybeam. "We believe in helping clients use data to their advantage in a sustainable, practical and ethical way, and Dept shares this same belief. We're excited to bring our domain expertise and first-rate engineering team to Dept, to expand into new markets around the world, and to help even more companies solve complex data challenges."

Founded in 1997, Raybeam's specialty is building turnkey tools and platforms in the areas of SEO, SEM, data warehousing and business intelligence. The company has a proven track record in custom development of data-driven applications and tools, with an emphasis on process automation and algorithmic problems like bidding, routing, recommendation and other sales, marketing and customer-focused solutions.

"We want to help all of our clients make better informed, smarter decisions faster," said Dimi Albers, CEO of Dept. "Data and tech play a huge role in that, and Raybeam brings more than 20 years of world-class experience in helping clients solve complex data challenges with highly customized solutions. By working even stronger together on shared clients like eBay, Herman Miller and Moody's and bundling their expertise with our existing teams in the U.S. and around the world, Raybeam will further accelerate our global data, intelligence, technology and engineering practices."

Headquartered in Amsterdam, and backed by investment firm The Carlyle Group, Dept is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world, represented in 25 countries with over 2,500 people across five continents. With a purely digital DNA, Dept brings together tech and marketing in integrated teams for clients like Bose, Patagonia, Google, KFC, ASOS and Netflix.

Raybeam joins Dept's strong technology and engineering practice in the U.S., led by Rocket Insights and Devetry, both of whom joined Dept in recent years. Their rich history in developing custom solutions bolsters Dept's recently announced Ada by Dept proprietary martech platform, which gives brands access to proven best-in-class technology for performance marketing, creative, data and media optimization.

PALAZZO served as the exclusive financial advisor to Raybeam in this transaction.

About Dept: Dept is a global digital agency, pioneering tech and marketing to help brands stay ahead. They create integrated end-to-end digital experiences on a global scale with a boutique culture. Dept's team of over 2,500 digital specialists span 30+ offices across five continents, working for top brands like Google, Samsung, KFC, Philips, Twitch, Patagonia, TikTok and more. www.deptagency.com

About Raybeam: Raybeam, Inc. is a software engineering and analytics consulting firm that enables Fortune 500 companies to realize their potential in increasing revenue and optimizing costs. Born from the early days of the internet search industry, Raybeam understands the online marketplace, both its opportunities and pitfalls. Coupled with best-in-class domain expertise and a first-rate engineering team, Raybeam offers powerful and compelling sets of services, tools and solutions to turbo-charge our clients' online initiatives. We have partnered with some of the largest online presences on the planet and delivered some of the most innovative consultation and enterprise platforms in the marketplace. www.raybeam.com

