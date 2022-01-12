Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Announces Roll-Out of Cannabis & CBD Beverages in California

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media Inc. (EXMT) (Alternative Wellness Health), announced today that the company is entering a new vertical with a California Certified and Licensed Cannabis company to produce its own line of Cannabis and CBD Water. We are currently in the final stages of our joint venture agreement to have this water produced with Cannabis and plan on more details to be announced in the upcoming weeks. This joint venture is expected to provide the company and Amethyst Beverage the access to 6 new distributors and over 1000 dispensaries in the Cannabis and CBD market in California. We expect the initial launch to be selling in the State of California due to the laws and restrictions and plan on expanding, once we reach certain milestones in California, to duplicate this in the States of Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.



Moreover, we have finalized our CBD water negotiations and will be rolling out our production schedule with several distributors over the course of the next 2-3 weeks.

About Amethyst Beverage

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several non-profit organizations nationally including its own Amethyst Foundation.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals, and protein as well.

About Sonoran Flower LLC.

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage. Sonoran Flower also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (Alternative Wellness Health)

Anything Technologies Media ( EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

