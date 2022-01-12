Kiddom Expands Partnership with Kendall Hunt Publishing to Offer Customized Access to OpenSciEd’s Free Science Instructional Materials on Kiddom’s Digital Education Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddom , the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Kendall Hunt Publishing . As a Certified Partner of the nonprofit OpenSciEd since August 2021, Kendall Hunt will offer a customized version of OpenSciEd’s high-quality middle school science instructional materials in a dynamic format through Kiddom’s comprehensive digital curriculum platform. This expansion comes on the heels of Kiddom and Kendall Hunt’s successful partnership in February 2021 to provide the Illustrative Mathematics K-12 math curriculum to users interested in a more robust or exclusively digital experience.



“Working with Kendall Hunt for the past year has been a dream for Kiddom and we’re thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with the integration of their customized OpenSciEd offering for middle school science,” said Abbas Manjee, co-founder and Chief Academic Officer at Kiddom. “OpenSciEd’s commitment to flexibility and quality directly align with Kiddom’s core values and we are looking forward to offering a dynamic, fully customizable version of OpenSciEd’s standards-aligned materials on our digital curriculum platform.”

Kiddom provides teachers and administrators with all the tools they need in one digital setting so they have a single, cohesive place to seamlessly access high-quality content and personalized learning. With Kiddom, teachers no longer need to juggle multiple tools and can access 70,000+ high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curated supplemental resources in an integrated content library. Its key features are in alignment with the five key features of OpenSciEd’s instructional materials, including:

Phenomena-Based: Kiddom’s modular unit design allows teachers to easily center lessons around OpenSciEd’s phenomena. In addition, Kiddom’s full suite of interactive question types makes it easy for students to demonstrate understanding in multiple ways.

Kiddom’s modular unit design allows teachers to easily center lessons around OpenSciEd’s phenomena. In addition, Kiddom’s full suite of interactive question types makes it easy for students to demonstrate understanding in multiple ways. Coherence for Students: Students can view upcoming assignments on Kiddom’s timeline and have the ownership to work on them at their own pace. It puts students in the “driver’s seat” of their learning experience.

Students can view upcoming assignments on Kiddom’s timeline and have the ownership to work on them at their own pace. It puts students in the “driver’s seat” of their learning experience. Driven by Evidence: Kiddom’s content library allows teachers to quickly and easily pull in additional high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curated supplemental resources from trusted organizations.

Kiddom’s content library allows teachers to quickly and easily pull in additional high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curated supplemental resources from trusted organizations. Collaborative: Kiddom’s suite of communication tools foster and encourage collaboration. Chat, threaded discussions in announcements, and groups empower students to work together to problem-solve and find solutions.

Kiddom’s suite of communication tools foster and encourage collaboration. Chat, threaded discussions in announcements, and groups empower students to work together to problem-solve and find solutions. Equitable: Kiddom’s mission is to improve education for all teachers and learners. The company strives to give every learner a high-quality education, regardless of gender, race, background, income, or learning level. The Kiddom platform is fully accessible and is built for all students of all abilities. Kiddom works on any device, on any web browser and on a wide range of internet speeds.



“Kiddom is dedicated to empowering classrooms with the highest-quality digital curriculum and flexible technology to better serve students,” said Kendall Hunt K-12 Division Vice President Charley Cook. “Our expanded partnership with Kiddom will provide schools with exclusive access to OpenSciEd’s customized, standards-aligned materials on Kiddom’s digital curriculum platform to transform the science education experience for middle school students nationwide.”

Kendall Hunt is a 75-year veteran of providing innovative educational solutions and became an OpenSciEd Certified Partner in August 2021. OpenSciEd was created to address the shortage of Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) aligned materials and provide students with a curriculum where they learn and value science. OpenSciEd enables teachers to adapt, change, transform or build upon any of its materials, which directly supports Kiddom’s ability for teachers to edit curriculum by adjusting for scope and sequence, adjusting for cultural relevance, or differentiating for various student groups.

To learn more about the expanded partnership between Kiddom and Kendall Hunt Publishing, visit https://k12.kendallhunt.com/program/openscied.

About Kiddom

Kiddom is the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum. It integrates curriculum management, instruction, assessment, and communication tools into one solution, saving schools valuable time, resources and money. With the flexibility to access and edit curriculum from any location, Kiddom is the only education platform that can effectively support teachers and learners engaging in in-class, blended, hybrid or distance learning scenarios, as well as in the quick pivots between them. Headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York City, Kiddom is a team of passionate educators, designers, and developers building technology to enable all teachers and learners to unlock their full potential. To learn more, visit https://www.kiddom.co .

About Kendall Hunt Publishing

Kendall Hunt has a 75-year history of providing innovative educational solutions. As the publisher of hands-on science, mathematics and gifted curricula for grades K-12, they also offer the only free, certified Illustrative Mathematics for grades K-12. In conjunction with offering a variety of stand-alone K-12 products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows both schools and teachers to create made-to-order, customized textbooks or digital products using existing products or creating their own. For more information, visit https://k12.kendallhunt.com.

