Matrix360 Builds Better Workplaces with Purpose in Commercial Real Estate

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call-out culture can destroy a workplace. Matrix360, a talent management and workplace strategy firm, partners with employers to instead use "call-in culture" to build stronger relationships with identifying how to effectively address diversity and the inequities within workplaces.

Call-out culture is the practice of publicly shaming someone - most often on social media - for transgressions such as intentionally or unintentionally using insensitive language and displaying behaviours that are inappropriately damaging to others.

That can alienate members of a team and quickly lead to stronger feelings of hostility, said Chandran Fernando, managing partner of Matrix360, when there are better methods to address and resolve the situation.

"We need to rethink all the ways we typically address racism and inequities in workplaces, and call-out culture is perhaps the most toxic way of all," Fernando said.

For two decades, Matrix360 has guided and partnered with firms in the commercial real estate, development, and private equity fields on how to address, build and evolve teams and workplace culture by welcoming the power of diversity and building equity into the business framework.

Its approach, modeled on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, sets the foundation for prioritizing and addressing inequities in the workplace and building a culture of excellence.

Matrix360 works with business leaders and their teams to build customized, actionable plans that develop workplace talent and drive meaningful conversations. Its services include:

Diversity and equity programs.

Succession planning and change management.

Professional development opportunities.

Improving employee engagement.

Compensation and pay equity management tools.

Employee competency evaluation.

Matrix360 programs can help companies end "call-out" culture and develop a more productive "call-in" culture. Fernando believes change begins with a better understanding of call-out culture and people's needs, then progresses to a new mindset.

"Call-out culture operates from a powerlessness mindset, the haves versus the have-nots. It scapegoats and removes the human from the conversation, when actually we all make mistakes, willfully or unwillingly, based on the narratives we have inherited and our experiences," Fernando said.

"More conversations must happen without blame, shame, or guilt. The conversations must involve active listening, and be focused on transparency, accountability, and responsibility for actions past, present, and future."

Matrix360 can educate workplace teams on how to effectively practice call-in culture and build "braver spaces, not safe spaces" via its "Charter of Respect," a more thoughtful approach to diversity that includes:

Addressing issues privately without being dismissive.

Actively listening to both sides of a conversation to foster understanding and awareness.

Keeping respect at the core of every interaction.

Holding people in power accountable for enacting the changes they promise.

Learning from other people's perspectives and experiences.

Leveraging knowledge from each person's background to strengthen the team.

"I strongly believe that to address past mistakes and ill-willed behaviours, we must learn how to approach everything with kindness and gratitude," Fernando said. "We have to un-learn in order to relearn."

Businesses in any industry can benefit from the Matrix360 approach, especially those in commercial real estate, development, and private equity, where opportunities for diverse and underrepresented groups have historically been limited.

Visit https://matrix360.ca/ to learn more.

ABOUT Matrix360

For over two decades, Matrix360 has been at the forefront of building and expanding the commercial real estate and development (CRED) landscape for equitable and inclusive teams, and we continue to work in partnership with our clients to deliver solutions as Canada's leader for talent management and workplace strategy. We believe people are the bridge to profits and possibilities, where the power of diversity is the key to building the future, today. Their passion is to build sustainable and equitable businesses that unlock capabilities to drive individual, team, and business success. For more information, please visit https://matrix360.ca/.

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.