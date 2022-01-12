17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on January 17, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).

Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Please note that participants need to pre-register for the conference call participation by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9799362. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through January 25, 2022. The dial-in details are:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 U.S. toll free: 18554525696 Passcode: 9799362

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.



About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents, covering over 70,000 K-12 schools in the first half of 2020.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

Mr. Raymond Huang

E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-138-0111-0739

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com