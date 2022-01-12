HFCL Chooses CommAgility 5G Software for Indoor Small Cells

Delhi, India and Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HFCL Limited and Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that telecom innovator HFCL has chosen CommAgility’s 5G new radio (NR) software for use in its 5G indoor small cells. HFCL is using CommAgility’s flexible, configurable 5G NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals. As part of CommAgility’s implementation, the Company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL’s baseband and RF hardware.



HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.

“CommAgility is a key technology partner for HFCL,” said Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL. “We selected CommAgility due to the flexibility, features, and performance of its PHY software, as well as its proven track record in 4G and 5G applications.

CommAgility provides the L1 PHY which is a critical module of our 5G Indoor Small Cell. Its in-depth understanding of NXP's baseband platforms and its strong partnership with NXP are crucial to enable a highly optimized L1 PHY running on NXP's baseband platform,” added Mr. Mahendra Nahata.

“We’re delighted that HFCL have chosen our 5G NR software – we look forward to working closely with them and supporting their innovative approach to 5G infrastructure,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. “As one of India’s largest integrated telecom network providers, they have an opportunity to shape the next generation of wireless systems.”

As part of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, HFCL is investing in building a portfolio of 5G Small Cell products that include both Indoor and Outdoor as well as FR1 and FR2 frequency bands. HFCL will benefit from CommAgility PHY software that supports this range of 5G small cell products, allowing HFCL maximum design, development and deployment flexibility. As the 3GPP specifications evolve, HFCL will also benefit from the continuous innovation of CommAgility to evolve the PHY to meet new customer requirements.

CommAgility is supplying its SmallCellPHY-5G software, which provides a 5G base station, or gNodeB, implementation of the physical layer. The software is highly configurable with a modular architecture and is tailored for use with NXP Layerscape® wireless SoC devices.

About HFCL

HFCL Limited is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP and ARP Rod manufacturing plant in its subsidiary at Hosur.

The Company’s in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro optic devices, and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development, which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, 5G Transport and Radio products, Wi-Fi 6 access points, Point-to-multipoint Radios and Ground Surveillance Radars among others.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

