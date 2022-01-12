Netreo Full-Stack IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Retrace by Netreo Earn Veracode Verified Standard Recognition

Huntington Beach, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced that the Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and Retrace by Netreo full lifecycle APM solutions have both earned Veracode Verified Standard recognition for proven security practices in application development.

The Veracode Verified Standard status confirms that code development processes meet AppSec best practices and further boosts the security posture of the Netreo and Retrace by Netreo solutions.

“Netreo has always practiced security by design with stringent security controls in the development and operations of all our solutions,” said Andrew Anderson, co-founder and president of Netreo. “Independent confirmation from Veracode that all Netreo solutions are created with proven security practices validates that we have the right foundation for scaling our offerings, and provides peace of mind to customers.”

Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions deliver actionable insights, AIOps-driven automation and tool consolidation that speeds time-to-value and lowers TCO for today’s modern enterprises. Providing a single source of truth on infrastructure data, the award-winning Netreo solution improves decision making and ensures great customer experiences for public and private enterprises managing more than half a billion global resources per day.

Retrace full lifecycle APM solutions combine robust APM capabilities with the top tools and capabilities IT team needs most to eliminate application bugs and performance issues before impacting users. Turning detailed application tracing, centralized logging, critical metrics Monitoring and much more into actionable insights, Retrace enhances troubleshooting and optimizes performance throughout the entire lifecycle of enterprise applications.

Veracode Verified was created in 2018 to help companies improve the efficiency of implementing AppSec best practices to ensure proven data security throughout the lifecycle of business software. Veracode provides third-party validation that development processes, teams and companies comply in three progressive levels - Veracode Verified Standard, Veracode Verified Team and Veracode Verified Continuous. All three levels start by validating that AppSec programs are properly defined and implemented at the product level and include troubleshooting and remediation guidance and periodic application reviews. As companies continue in the Veracode Verified track, accreditation expands to internal development teams and includes training and labs on secure coding practices, instruction on how to securely incorporate external resources, like open source software components, more frequent application reviews in progressively shorter timeframes plus additional benefits.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

Try Netreo for free or connect with Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/netreo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netreo/

Try Prefix and Retrace for free or connect with Stackify by Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stackify

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stackify/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stackify/

Media Contact:

Kyle Biniasz

Director of Marketing

kbiniasz@netreo.com

(949) 769-5705