Sysco Ranked #1 Food and Drug Retailer in the JUST 100 Rankings for 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. This year, Sysco ranked number one in the food and drug retailer industry for the first time in its history.



Through vigorous, objective analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and protecting customer privacy.

“We are extremely proud to be at the top of the list in the food and drug retailer segment this year,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communication Officer. “This is a testament to the great work Sysco is doing in progressing our Corporate Social Responsibly goals which center around caring for people and communities, sourcing products responsibly, and protecting the planet.”

