D2L Unveils New Brand

TORONTO , Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, launched a new visual brand identity and narrative. This underscores D2L’s longstanding commitment to transform the way the world learns with a deeper focus on personalized learning, strategic partnership, growth, and human potential. The brand launch marks a new chapter for D2L as a public company.

“As founder of D2L, it is, of course, hard to say goodbye to a logo you helped the team craft. That said, the real joy in a brand exercise comes from the fresh look at what our brand represents – why we are here, what we are doing and who we are doing it for. Our brand renewal deepens our connection to our mission and charts a path to our future. Great brands are alive and grow,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We work hard to help people build engaging learning experiences that inspire learners to achieve more than they dreamed possible. Our work has never been more important. I am deeply grateful for the hard work of our team to help us strengthen our identity and story – as we focus on our next chapter of growth in close collaboration with our clients.”

Created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo, an award-winning creative agency, D2L’s new brand positioning and visual identity system distinguishes its industry-leading technology and approach:

New Corporate Identifier

D2L’s new master logo embraces green to reflect evergreen learning, an exponent to symbolize the potential of partnership and collaboration, and a bold, strong typeface that speaks to innovation, simplicity and accessibility.



Expanded Market Category

Learning is at an inflection point with unprecedented transformation underway that requires more than a learning management system (LMS). With this brand launch, D2L steps into an expanded category with a Learning Innovation Platform that defines the flexible, powerful and personalized experience and breaks free from the restrictive, one-size-fits-all limitations of a traditional LMS.

D2L Brand Family

The sophistication of D2L’s new logo carries throughout the design system – unifying a new brand family of orange and blue product logos for D2L Brightspace and D2L Wave respectively, introducing a stylized portrait approach to photography, and supporting a modern and clean look that complements the product sets.

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for conveying brand identity. Our new brand harmonizes the evolution of our company with the transformative impact we’re making for learners around the world,” said Aly Scott, Chief Marketing Officer of D2L. “It has been an enormously exciting year for our business in solving challenges for our customers and delivering continuous innovation. We’re excited to usher in a new era of personalized learning with a new brand that is inspired by the people we serve and the limitless potential of learners around the globe.”

Starting today, D2L customers, partners and learners will experience a new look and feel across the company and its channels, including a redesigned website and digital presence. To learn more about D2L’s new brand, visit D2L.com/brand and please stay tuned for D2L’s upcoming, fully integrated brand campaign in February.

