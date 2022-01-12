Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in New Mexico as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in New Mexico.



Since successfully acquiring HOA in April 2021, Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to advance the growth of HOA’s home insurance offerings nationwide. New Mexico marks HOA’s 13th state of operation and the first expansion of services this year, furthering Porch’s national development of HOA’s comprehensive and competitively priced homeowners insurance products.

“We’re advancing the execution of our national expansion plan with the introduction of the HOA insurance services in New Mexico,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “With each additional expansion, we’re increasing the Porch presence within the insurance industry and reinforcing our commitment to drive value for HOA agents and customers in 2022.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

