FischTank PR Celebrates 8th Anniversary and Highlights Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, healthcare/biotech, B2B technologies, and real estate and professional services, today celebrates its 8th anniversary and looks back at some of its corporate milestones in 2021.



FischTank PR is most proud of its people. During 2021, FischTank grew its team by 40% as numerous PR and media relations practitioners joined the firm from across the U.S.; several more were promoted to roles spanning leadership and account management; the entire team donated time and money to dozens of charities, helping raise hundreds of thousands of nonprofit dollars; several achieved undergraduate and graduate degrees, and professional development certifications; and each FischTank member contributed to the corporate blog, a tool for elevating our voices that we expect to ramp up in 2022.

FischTank also wouldn’t be anywhere without its diverse roster of clients, many of which fall into categories spanning renewable energy / sustainability PR, biotech and healthcare PR, B2B tech PR, and professional/financial services and real estate PR. One common denominator among FischTank clients is that they are great people and organizations to work with, and many of them create a positive impact within progressing industries, groups of people and the environment forward. They also have great stories to tell – something the FischTank team excelled in, placing clients in leading outlets like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, TechCrunch, Fortune, CNBC, Wired and more regularly throughout the year.

“FischTank continues to set itself apart from other PR firms with a savvy and strategic approach to media relations that not only delivers results for our clients, but establishes lasting media relationships,” said Ashley Willis, Vice President at FischTank PR. “Our team serves as a trusted communications partner, working seamlessly as an extension of internal teams or serving as our client's marketing and communications department. We look forward to building upon this success to continue to execute meaningful campaigns in the year ahead.”

In 2021, FischTank implemented a number of changes designed to enhance our culture and foster a positive work life balance. We launched a program intended to create one meeting-free day per week, and also introduced a hybrid 4-day work week, where team members rotate having every other Friday off. We understand that mental health and work life balance are necessary for individuals to be happy and efficient and will continue to implement new approaches as we grow and evolve.

FischTank increased revenue by 31% in 2021, the second straight year with growth of at least 23% - a milestone celebrated last year when FischTank was named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 List of America’s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Its work in various industries has resulted in its participation in professional development for students at multiple universities, employees at trade organizations, and members of international PR and business groups. FischTank also provided pro bono media relations and marketing services to several nonprofit organizations.

“We’re proud to conclude another successful year at FischTank PR, which included record revenues, the addition of many talented colleagues, and work with some of the most innovative companies within healthcare, sustainability, and technology – all while transitioning to a permanently remote firm,” said Matt Bretzius, Partner and President at FischTank PR. “The growth of the firm lies solely with our team members who execute on smart, strategic media and marketing campaigns and deliver impactful results for our clients daily. We’re excited to push forward and see what 2022 brings.”

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, healthcare and biotech, B2B and emerging technologies, real estate and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, copywriting, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter - @Fisch_Tank.

