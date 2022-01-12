CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Plan District of Columbia and CaryRx Announce Initiative to Improve Outcomes and Adherence for CareFirst Enrollees

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Plan District of Columbia (CareFirst CHPDC) a subsidiary of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest insurer in the mid-Atlantic region, and CaryRx, announce an initiative to utilize CaryRx's population management platform, OneDash, to improve outcomes, adherence and collaboration for CareFirst CHPDC enrollees. OneDash provides digital pharmacy tools, multi-directional chat, analytics, remote patient monitoring and prescription delivery in a single platform to help health plans better care for their enrollees.

"With medication adherence and outcomes being more important now than ever, we are excited to be working with CareFirst CHPDC to bring the CaryRx platform to their enrollees and clinical team," said Areo Nazari, PharmD, co-founder and CEO of CaryRx. "We are providing real-time data and direct intervention opportunities via our OneDash platform to clinicians while creating a singular hub for digital pharmacy and digital health needs. OneDash is a first-of-its-kind digital pharmacy platform for case managers and healthcare providers that is a must-have for all care teams. We are happy to have this now available for health plans around the country."

OneDash features include one-click enrollee enrollment, prior authorization updates, medication management, easy prescription delivery coordination and Apple & Google Health integrations. And, for enrollees and clinicians, OneDash includes multi-directional chat. This allows enrollees, clinical teams, healthcare providers and the CaryRx pharmacy team to have an instant line of communication with each other, reducing gaps in care by minimizing the time required to resolve clinical needs.

In addition to OneDash, CaryRx's mobile pharmacy experience and prescription delivery service are available to all CareFirst CHPDC enrollees to ensure access to prescriptions throughout all points of the District of Columbia. CareFirst CHPDC enrollees can quickly and easily order their prescriptions, live track orders, request refills, transfer prescriptions, and more all from the CaryRx mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices.

"Our focus is to utilize tools that can help improve adherence and clinical outcomes for our enrollees," said Jose Diaz-Luna, PharmD, Director, Pharmacy Services at CareFirst CHPDC. "Leveraging OneDash is doing just that with digital pharmacy tools for our entire case management team and clinical network. We're also excited to offer a digital pharmacy experience to our enrollees while improving collaboration amongst our clinicians."

OneDash is now available to CareFirst CHPDC case managers while the CaryRx mobile app is available for CareFirst CHPDC enrollees. For more information, visit https://caryrx.com/onedash.

About CaryRx

CaryRx is a digital pharmacy platform for consumers, health plans and manufacturers. CaryRx has a full suite platform, including a consumer mobile app, Workbench for pharmacy workflow, OneDash for population management and RESTful API. Built from the ground up, CaryRx sets the standard in digital pharmacy where patient experience and convenience is the priority. Founded in 2017, CaryRx is leading the industry with tools for pharmaceutical manufacturers and health plans. To learn more about CaryRx, visit our website at https://caryrx.com. Follow CaryRx on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About CareFirst

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.4 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contact: Kevin Lance

Phone: (202) 930-4242

press@caryrx.com

www.caryrx.com

