CBMJ Hires Hanford Jordan as CEO of Its Subsidiaries DeDonato Enterprises/Patriot Depot

Powder Springs, GA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism announces the hiring of Hanford Jordan as CEO of its subsidiaries DeDonato Enterprises/Patriot Depot.

Jordan will run both companies as they complete the merger of their business operations. Jordan currently serves as COO/CFO of Liftable Media and the CEO of Western Journal and Firefly Engagement. He will retain those positions as well. Jordan is a CPA and has been an Executive with Liftable Media for 7 years. Prior to that he was an auditor with KPMC.

"We are delighted to have Hanford "Ford" Jordan join our team as CEO of subsidiaries DeDonato Enterprises/Patriot Depot as he leads the completion of the Super Store merging Flag and Cross with Patriot Depot. His backgrounds in E-Commerce and data analytics are exceptional": stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein.

Hanford Jordon CEO stated: “It’s a great opportunity to leverage the assets of the respective businesses as we grow both the e-commerce business, along with the Publishing, Consulting, Client Services, and email data base business of DeDonato which is already working with Liftable subsidiary Firefly Engagement."

"With Ford in the role of CEO for both businesses, it opens the door to acquiring additional opportunities that fall within the boundaries of publishing and Journalism”: stated fellow Board of Director member Floyd Brown.

About DeDonato Enterprises: DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C. is a Digital Marketing Agency based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. DeDonato was acquired by CBMJ in October of 2020.

About Patriot Depot: Patriot Depot is an online retailer that distributes and sells Conservative and Christian themed supplies, apparel, pins, flags, patriotic gifts, glasses, novelties, books, DVDs and more. Patriot Depot was acquired by CBMJ mid-2021.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 20 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com, www.patriotdepot.com and www.militarygradecoffee.com . The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/ .

In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst, political commentator, and CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

