Atif Khan Joins Stardust as Chief Operating Officer to Lead the Fast-Changing Business of Game Monetization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atif Khan joined Stardust as Chief Operating Officer as the company leads the play-to-earn NFT revolution in games. Khan was most recently the Head of Mid-Market and In-App Ads, Global Gaming at Facebook, coming to Stardust with deep industry knowledge.

At Stardust, Khan will lead business growth with market development and revenue as key focal points as the company sees rapid growth. "Post iOS 14.5, it was clear that the business of gaming was going to change," says Khan. "With Canaan [Linder] and Stardust, I found a combination of a visionary founder that was setting the stage for where the industry was headed and a technology that was unparalleled in the market. I'm excited to see how blockchain technology takes gaming into its next big phase," he notes.

The play-to-earn revolution has created an opportunity for players to convert time spent in-game to financial rewards, and Stardust makes it easy for game developers to build on blockchain with a blockchain-free API solution. "Atif brings with him a deep understanding of how indie and mainstream gaming companies build and engage with their audiences, putting Stardust in a unique position to provide both technology as a solution, but also managed services to position games to grow with Stardust," says Canaan Linder, founder and CEO of Stardust.

Stardust powers the metaverse. We enable game developers to build on blockchain via our effortless back-end solution. From a blockchain-free API to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust provides a seamless solution to build and scale games on blockchain.

