English German

Jennifer Aniston partners with Idorsia U.S. to launch ‘Seize the Night & Day’ campaign inspiring Americans to understand their relationship with sleep

Jennifer reveals for the first time her sleep story spanning many years of challenges and how she has learned to make sleep a priority to have both better nights and days

National education campaign provides a beacon of hope by shining a light on the approximately 25 million adults in the US living with insomnia

Campaign provides educational resources to help people and healthcare providers understand insomnia’s dual impact that affects both nights and days

Allschwil, Switzerland & Radnor, PA, US – January 12, 2022

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, US Inc. today announced its partnership with award-winning actor and director/producer Jennifer Aniston to launch Seize the Night & Day, an integrated educational campaign aimed at revealing insomnia’s dual impact that affects both nights and days. The national initiative sheds light on the reality of insomnia for the millions of Americans living with this very real, but often overlooked medical condition. Idorsia and Jen have forged a multi-year collaboration with the shared goal of informing, inspiring and empowering people to take the first steps towards quality sleep through education, actionable information and community support.

Jen, for the first time, is sharing her very personal sleep story and the impact that sleep issues have had on both her nights and days. Her goal is to help those who aren’t getting the quality sleep they deserve better understand that they’re not alone when it comes to trouble sleeping.

Sleep, nutrition and physical activity comprise the three pillars of health. Sleep is often overshadowed by diet and exercise, however its impact on people is becoming better understood. Insomnia is the most prevalent sleep disorder in the US, affecting approximately 25 million adults.1 Lack of quality sleep can impair people’s daily lives, including the ability to concentrate, mood and energy levels.2 In the long-term, insomnia is associated with an increased risk of numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.3, 4, 5



Jennifer Aniston commented:

“My challenges with sleep began many years ago – so it’s such a priority for my overall health. If I don’t get a good night’s sleep, my next day is really difficult. In working with Idorsia, I hope that we can all start prioritizing sleep health and have different conversations around trouble sleeping.”

Visit ‘Seize the Night & Day’ to hear more about Jen’s sleep story.

As part of the campaign, Jen will be featured in digital and television advertising that brings to life how people are not themselves when they don’t get quality sleep. Additionally, the campaign has online educational resources that explore the science behind insomnia and its dual impact that affects both nights and days; tips to get a better night’s rest and creating a sleep routine; and a community forum where people can connect with others to share positive sleep affirmations.

Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia US commented:

“Seize the Night & Day exemplifies Idorsia’s commitment to providing people living with insomnia the information they need to take the first step in improving their sleep. Jen is a natural partner for the campaign as she has had trouble sleeping for many years. We share a unified vision of helping others understand how insomnia’s dual impact affects both nights and days and the importance of quality sleep.”

To learn more about #SeizetheNightandDay visit the consumer and HCP websites and follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Notes to the editor

About Jen Aniston’s Sleep Story

Jen Aniston has had trouble sleeping for nearly 20 years and knows first-hand how important it is to make sleep health a priority. Over the years, she’s learned the importance of quality sleep and creating good sleep habits. Jen wants to inspire others who have trouble sleeping to prioritize their sleep health and encourage them to get educated on how trouble sleeping can impact not only their nights, but their days too. Most importantly, she wants people to remember that they are not alone. Through Seize the Night & Day, Jen is able to help provide people with trouble sleeping the necessary educational resources and tools to ensure they too have rested nights and refreshed days.

About Insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Insomnia disorder is defined as difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Significant insomnia is a common problem with a prevalence of approximately 10%. On this basis, and assuming a US adult population of around 250 million, there are approximately 25 million adults in the US living with insomnia.

Insomnia as a chronic disorder is different from a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and mental health. It can be a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime functioning. Idorsia’s research has shown that poor-quality sleep can affect many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and energy levels.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy.

References

Bhaskar S, Hemavathy D, Prasad S. Prevalence of chronic insomnia in adult patients and its correlation with medical comorbidities. J Family Med Prim Care. 2016;5(4):780-784. doi:10.4103/2249-4863.201153. Ustinov Y, Lichstein KL, Wal GS, Taylor DJ, Riedel BW, Bush AJ. Association between report of insomnia and daytime functioning. Sleep Med. 2010 Jan;11(1):65-8. doi:10.1016/j.sleep.2009.07.009. Epub 2009 Sep 23. Olfson M, Wall M, Liu SM, Morin CM, Blanco C. Insomnia and Impaired Quality of Life in the United States. J Clin Psychiatry. 2018 Sep 11;79(5):17m12020. doi: 10.4088/JCP.17m12020. Doghramji K. The epidemiology and diagnosis of insomnia. Am J Manag Care. 2006 May;12(8 Suppl): S214-20. PMID: 16686591. de Almondes KM, Costa MV, Malloy-Diniz LF, Diniz BS. Insomnia and risk of dementia in older adults: Systematic review and meta-analysis. J Psychiatr Res. 2016 Jun;77:109-15. doi: 10.1016/j.jpsychires.2016.02.021. Epub 2016 Mar 8. PMID: 27017287.





About Idorsia US

Idorsia US, an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more – we have more ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the world, we are helping to realize the company’s ambition of bringing innovative medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint that will deliver Idorsia’s deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the US market – with the potential to change the lives of many patients.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1’000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

US Media

Christopher Clark

Senior Director, US Head of Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087

+1 (215) 421 4887

christopher.clark@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.us

Global Investors & Media

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Anhang