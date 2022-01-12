Lockard and Wechsler Direct Hires Havas Veteran Cristina Ferruggiari to Lead Its Burgeoning Advanced TV Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lockard & Wechsler Direct (LWD), one of the nation’s leading performance marketing agencies, announced today the appointment of its first Executive Vice President, Director of Advanced and Connected TV, Cristina Ferruggiari. Starting January 3, Ferruggiari will join LWD’s leadership team, tasked with further growing the agency’s advanced TV department. She’ll work across all clients and advise on general buying and planning across the agency.



A rising star in the media industry, Ferruggiari brings a wide array of experience to her new role. She joins the team from Havas Media Group where she rose through the ranks over the last twelve years, primarily working with clients to build omni-channel media strategies. Ferruggiari’s experience spans various product categories including quick service restaurants, consumer packaged goods, retail and luxury products. Most recently, she served as SVP Group Director, Video Investments, a post she’s held since 2018, where she was responsible for developing and leading Havas’ Advanced TV offerings as well as national and upfront media investments.

This leadership appointment and brand-new role signals a major investment from LWD in its advanced and connected TV offering, a space that will continue to grow rapidly in 2022.

“Let’s be clear, linear TV is not dead,” says Wechsler. “But the way advertising-supported video is being delivered to and consumed is rapidly evolving. All TV is now advanced TV whether it’s linear, OTT or digital. Upon meeting Cristina, our team was blown away by her experience and the invaluable insight she gained from spearheading the advanced TV offering at a global holding company. Having her on board will no doubt keep us ahead of the evolution and allow us to deliver best-in-class advance TV planning, buying, tracking and analysis for our clients.”

“This is a big and exciting move. Everyone in the industry is now talking about performance marketing and measurement, but LWD has been doing this for over 30 years. Not only are they well-respected for the work they do, but everything is backed by their robust tracking and attribution system, SmartMatch 360™, which is truly unique,” said Ferruggiari. “Moving from a holding company to a vibrant and growing independent agency to help further evolve and grow its Advanced TV offering is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Over the last few months, LWD has experienced extraordinary new business momentum, bringing on several new clients that are taking advantage of the agency’s advanced TV offering. Some of LWD’s clients include Solo Brands, Lively Hearing Corp, Endurance Warranty Services, Wolf and Badger, Function of Beauty and Recovery Centers of America.

Ferruggiari will report into LWD’s founder and CEO, Dick Wechsler, as well as the agency’s President, Asieya Pine and EVP, Director of Client Services, Benjamin Speight.

About Lockard & Wechsler Direct

Founded in 1991, Lockard & Wechsler Direct is the largest privately held performance marketing media agency in the US. LWD specializes in DTC acquisition, retail support and brand building anchored in data-minded strategic planning, buying and negotiation across traditional advertising and emerging digital channels.

