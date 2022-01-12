PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Nets 600K+ Page Views in December & Launches Revamped Site

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that its Psychedelic Spotlight media platform netted nearly 620K page views in the month of December 2021. This marks the third consecutive month in which the site realized more than half-a-million page views and further reinforced its evolution into a leading news and information hub for the medicinal psychedelic industry.



In addition to the site’s impressive growth streak, the Company also completed the launch of a revamped version of its platform in late December. It’s intent, amongst other ongoing quality control improvements, is to provide visitors with a streamlined user experience featuring faster page loads, more organized user-friendly layout/interface, and a visual aesthetic in-tune with Psychedelic Spotlight’s new brand identity features.

On the backend, the Company devoted considerable time and effort to integrating a variety of SEO optimization features designed to help content published by Psychedelic Spotlight’s talented team of writers and digital content creators perform more effectively and further solidify the site’s top ranking for psychedelic news on Google.

“Over the past several months, our Psychedelic Spotlight website became the foundation of our monetization initiatives,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “Continuing to invest in strategies that are focused on contributing to its growth and enhancing its ability to provide an optimal user experience is something that, we believe, should be regarded as a top priority, given the value it demonstrated capable of creating for PSYC as a media leader for medicinal psychedelics. Much of our focus in the coming months will be on expanding our content production and introducing new content material designed to attract a larger audience across the psychedelic and health and wellness communities. I’m very excited for the future of PSYC.”

“I am incredibly proud and excited about the growth and progress we've witnessed throughout the past few months, especially in Q4,” said Psychedelic Spotlight Media Director, Swati Sharma. “With our approach to psychedelic news and content expanding, we found that we've hit the nail on the head to catalyze this process by incorporating the stories and information that our audience is most excited for. Namely, our progressive shift from being a business and investment focused platform to a psychedelic cultural news hub has allowed for us to reach a larger audience base, resulting in impressive growth throughout our website. This, along with a recent website redesign and more attention to refining our overall brand has been an exciting way for us to start the new year as we continue to define and achieve our collective goals for both Psychedelic Spotlight and PSYC.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

