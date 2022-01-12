Global Specialty Yeast Market Size, Share to Touch USD 4.3 Billion by 2026 at a 7.9% CAGR Growth: Says Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Specialty Yeast Market: By Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Beta Glucan, Yeast Autolysates, Hydrolyzed Yeast, and Others), By Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces, and Others), By Application (Feed, Food, Biofuels, Beverages, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Specialty Yeast Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of around USD 4.3 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What is Specialty Yeast? How big is the Specialty Yeast Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Yeast is a single-celled fungus that is largely utilized in the food and beverage industries to ferment foods and beverages. There are more than 1,500 different yeast species to be found on the planet. Specialty yeast is made from cane molasses, which is the primary raw material used in its manufacture. It is found in a variety of items, including meat dishes, snack flavouring, bakery products, alcoholic beverages, salty foods, sauces, and nutritional supplements. The Saccharomyces cerevisiae, sometimes known as baker's yeast, is a yeast that is primarily used in the fermentation process.

Market growth is expected to be bolstered by consumers' shifting dietary preferences. Furthermore, the speciality yeast industry is gaining momentum as a result of its nutritional value, ability to reduce costs in the culinary industry, and use as functional additives. In both the non-food and food and beverage industries, it has been discovered that these yeasts are quite useful. Increasing demand for convenience foods, urbanisation, and shifting consumer preferences will all contribute to the growth of the specialised yeast market during the forecast period.

Latest Trends in the Specialty Yeast Industry

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (USA) collaborated with BioTork LLC (USA) in March 2019 to create enhanced yeast strains for the ethanol sector.

Ohly (Denmark) launched Ohly-GO, a hydrolyzed yeast cell wall, in January 2019 to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed.

Industry Major Market Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lesaffre

Biorigin

Associated British Foods

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

Allemande

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Leiber GmbH

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kerry Group

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the specialty yeast market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the specialty yeast market forward?

What are the specialty yeast Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the specialty yeast market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the specialty yeast market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Species, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Specialty Yeast Market: Growth Factors

Increasing demand for bakery and confectionery products

High demand for bakery & confectionery products and alcoholic beverages is a factor majorly fueling the global specialty yeast market. The supreme quality animal feed coupled with increasing use in alcoholic beverages is growing demand for bakery products, high-quality animal feed, and increasing alcoholic beverage consumption is expected to generate more revenue for the global specialty yeast market.

Furthermore, the increasing need for bio-ethanol yeast for fuel production to avoid impact on the environment and renewable sources is likely to have a major stimulus on the specialty yeast market.

Specialty Yeast Market Challenges

Negative Health Effect of Specialty Yeast

Specialized yeast has a lot of sodium in it, which may be harmful to people with high blood pressure, further limiting the market. Furthermore, excessive usage of brewing yeast has been linked to gas, bloating, and migraine-like headaches, which are problems for specialty yeasts and will slow market expansion.

Global Specialty Yeast Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 4.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Associated British Foods, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Allemande, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lesaffre, Biorigin, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Leiber GmbH, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Kerry Group Key Segment By Type, By Species, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Specialty Yeast Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global specialty yeast market is segmented based on type, species, application, and regions.

Yeast extract to dominate the type segment

Based on type, the global specialty yeast market is divided into yeast extract, yeast beta-glucan, yeast autolysates, hydrolyzed yeast, and others. Yeast extract holds the largest market share owing to its increasing use of it in the food industry for delicious food products. Furthermore, the nutritional, natural, and vegetarian components such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and carbohydrates of yeast extract enhance its sales across the globe.

Rising demand for peppery & spicy flavors in the food industry and also these fungi’s application in the preparation of ethanol, wine, beer, and others will propel the impact of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae on the market.

Regional Analysis:

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the Specialty Yeast Market with a 34.8% share.

The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The work-oriented lifestyle, longer working hours, and increasing disposable income among Asians are anticipated to increase the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience products, thereby influencing the specialty yeast market. Additionally, the rising number of manufacturers adopting the latest business strategies to enhance the production of specialty yeast will further propel the market in the Asia Pacific region. The growing health awareness and demand for natural food products among the public are the reasons bolstering the specialty market in the region.

However, North America is expected to develop faster than the rest of the world between 2021 and 2026, driven by a busy lifestyle and increased disposable income. The market in this region is growing due to rising health and wellness consciousness.

Browse the full “Specialty Yeast Market: By Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Beta Glucan, Yeast Autolysates, Hydrolyzed Yeast, and Others), By Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces, and Others), By Application (Feed, Food, Biofuels, Beverages, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-yeast-market

The global specialty yeast market is segmented into:

Global Specialty Yeast Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Yeast Extract

Yeast Beta Glucan

Yeast Autolysates

Hydrolyzed Yeast

Others

Global Specialty Yeast Market: By Species Segment Analysis

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Pichia Pastoris

Kluyveromyces

Others

Global Specialty Yeast Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Feed

Food Savory & Snacks Cheese Bakery & Confectionary Ready-to-eat Functional foods

Biofuels Bioethanol

Beverages

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the specialty yeast market is expected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 7.9%.

Through the primary research, the specialty yeast market was valued at around USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 and to reach a value of around USD 4.3 Billion by 2026.

Increased demand for natural food ingredients is expected to boost the Specialty Yeast Industry report's market growth.

On the basis of region, in 2020, Asia-Pacific led the market.

