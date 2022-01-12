CORRECTION -- Innovid to Present at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Innovid (NYSE:CTV), please note that the time of the fireside chat at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference will take place Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 12:30 pm EST, not 1:10 pm EST as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced that Zvika Netter, Innovid’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 12:30 pm EST. Laura Martin, Senior Media & Internet Analyst at Needham & Company, will lead the discussion. A live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available to the public here.

About Innovid

Innovid powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world’s largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.



Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

Miri_Segal@innovid.com

917-607-8654



Press Contact:

Chris Harihar

Chris@crenshawcomm.com

201-892-9812