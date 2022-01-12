Zoom Announces First ‘Work Transformation Summit’ Convening Industry Thought Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced its first Work Transformation Summit that will provide actionable insights to help businesses navigate what the transformation and future of work means as we move into another year of powerful growth and change. Additionally, the Work Transformation Summit will offer several interactive opportunities for business leaders to learn how to create a successful remote, hybrid, or in-person working environment moving forward.



The half-day, virtual-only event scheduled for January 19, 2022, will feature industry-leading guest speakers, including Donna Morris , Chief People Officer at Walmart; Jim Harter , Chief Scientist for Gallup's workplace management practice; Becky Cantieri , Chief People Officer at Momentive; Daisy Auger-Dominguez , Chief People Officer at VICE Media Group; as well as several executives from Zoom, including an opening keynote address from Chief Executive Officer, Eric S. Yuan.

“As we continue to navigate the evolving needs and desires of the modern workforce, business leaders are struggling to effectively roll out productive employee- and customer-friendly working models that align to their unique company culture,” said Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. “Zoom is excited to host our first-ever Work Transformation Summit to demonstrate how businesses can deliver a frictionless and flexible experience, powered by a thoughtful, custom approach and cutting-edge technology, to help them tackle some of today’s biggest working model challenges.”

“Work transformation continues to be one of the biggest challenges business leaders are faced with today, and this goes far beyond contemplating where employees work. Future of work strategies need to encompass both technology and company culture as a means to support employee experience and drive exceptional customer experience,” said Amy Loomis, research director, future of work, IDC. “Zoom has played a leading role in helping businesses reimagine how they work and I look forward to joining the conversation at Zoom’s first Work Transformation Summit.”

Innovations designed to transform how businesses work

In the last year, Zoom has announced several platform innovations to advance the way businesses connect, share ideas, and get more done together – regardless of physical location. Highlights include:

Zoom Whiteboard is a powerful digital canvas for seamless, real-time, and asynchronous collaboration coming soon to the Zoom Meeting Client, on Zoom for Home appliances, and in Zoom Rooms for Touch spaces, replicating the physical experience of using a whiteboard.

is a powerful digital canvas for seamless, real-time, and asynchronous collaboration coming soon to the Zoom Meeting Client, on Zoom for Home appliances, and in Zoom Rooms for Touch spaces, replicating the physical experience of using a whiteboard. Zoom Video Engagement Center, an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and integrated right into the trusted Zoom platform is coming soon.

an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and integrated right into the trusted Zoom platform is coming soon. Expanded live translation and live transcription makes meetings even more inclusive with the addition of real time, automated translation, as well as expansion of Zooms existing live transcription, with support for multiple languages coming later this year.

makes meetings even more inclusive with the addition of real time, automated translation, as well as expansion of Zooms existing live transcription, with support for multiple languages coming later this year. Zoom Events enables event managers to host multi-track and multi-day virtual and hybrid events.

enables event managers to host multi-track and multi-day virtual and hybrid events. Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery uses AI to create individual video feeds of in-room participants, so they’re viewed clearly and equally by remote employees, creating a more inclusive hybrid work experience.

uses AI to create individual video feeds of in-room participants, so they’re viewed clearly and equally by remote employees, creating a more inclusive hybrid work experience. Workspace Reservation enables employees to easily book rooms, desks, and spaces using an interactive map whether they are on-site or remote. Employees can then ‘check-in’ when they arrive.

For more information on Zoom’s Work Transformation Summit, read the blog here . To register for the event, visit the Work Transformation Summit page.

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom .

Zoom Public Relations

Candace Dean

Corporate PR Lead

press@zoom.us





