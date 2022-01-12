SecureLink Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , a leader in critical access management, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.



“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this recognition from our employees as we work diligently to provide a culture that supports their career, growth and life beyond the workplace,” said Lexi Jones, Senior Vice President of People. “We use employee input to support our employees and their needs, while continuously building a better workplace and organization. We could not be the successful and growing company we are today without their dedication.”

SecureLink is ranked 28 on the Glassdoor's Best Places to Work US small and medium company list with an overall company rating of 4.6 out of 5. On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing an authentic company review. Employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

“I joined SecureLink towards the beginning of 2021, and have been so grateful for the opportunity. This company has done so much to help foster growth, and push me to learn so much. I have enjoyed working between all the different departments, and learning so much about the tech world. My coworkers and director have done a fantastic job at welcoming me into the team (even with Covid causing so much of our team to work remotely), and being team driven towards supporting each other and helping us strive to learn more and be better overall,” states a SecureLink Glassdoor employee review. “The benefits have been so incredible as well, like the complimentary breakfast/lunch, 100% medical. HSA and 401K match, and such an awesome work space. Golf simulator, Ping pong tables and game room are pretty awesome too!”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

To learn more, visit SecureLink’s profile on Glassdoor.

Visit the Glassdoor Best Places to Work for the complete list winners in 2022.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the industry leader in critical access management, empowering organizations to secure access to their most valuable assets, including networks, systems, and data. By leveraging Zero Trust principles , machine learning, and artificial intelligence, SecureLink provides comprehensive security solutions to govern, control, monitor, and audit the most critical and highest risk access points. Organizations across multiple industries -- including healthcare , manufacturing , government , legal , and gaming -- trust SecureLink to secure all forms of critical access, from remote access for third parties to access to critical infrastructure, regulated information, IT, and OT.

