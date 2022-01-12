Growing Technical Advancements in DevOps Technologies and Their Rising Demand for Optimizing Business Operations to Drive the Global DevOps Market by 2027 - [207 Pages] Exclusive Forecast Business Insight Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global DevOps market is estimated to garner a revenue of $23,362.8 million by 2027 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2027. The comprehensive report offers a concise outline of the DevOps market’s present framework including chief facets of the market such as growth factors, hindrances, restraints and several opportunities during the estimated period of 2020-2027. The report also provides all the market figures to help new entrants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the DevOps Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for advanced technologies to run business operations smoothly is the main factor expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps market during the forecast timeframe. In addition, growing need for fast and constant application delivery systems among businesses is projected to further boost the market growth by 2027.

Opportunities: Continuous involvement of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to offer reliable DevOps platforms and solutions is estimated to offer ample growth opportunities for the DevOps market by 2027 .

Restraints: Exorbitant costs of advanced DevOps technologies is the main factor predicted to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the DevOps Market:

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted several businesses and markets, however, the global DevOps market remained unaffected and witnessed immense growth. Strict lockdowns and mobility restrictions imposed by governments worldwide led to growing demand for implementing advanced cloud systems and platforms to enhance business growth. In addition, enterprises began switching to digital transformation services to restart their businesses and emphasize on secured IT infrastructures. These factors boosted the global DevOps market growth during the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the DevOps Market:

The report has fragmented the DevOps market into a few segments based on solution, deployment, end-user, and region.

Solution: Monitoring and Performance Management Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

By solution, the monitoring and performance management solution sub-segment is expected to hold a dominant market share and register a revenue of $6,410.3 million by 2027. This dominance is due to wide utilization of DevOps tools for full stack operations and infrastructure monitoring and performance management. This includes databases, cloud networks, app and web servers, and others. In addition, continuous monitoring of customer behavior is essential for gaining timely insights on response times for client satisfaction. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Deployment: Cloud Deployment to be Most Lucrative

By deployment, the cloud type sub-segment accounted for $2,944.2 million in 2019 and is projected to witness significant growth rate throughout the market’s analysis period. Advantages of DevOps cloud-based platforms like easy access to files at any time, less costs for deployment, lower testing and operation costs, etc. are predicted to boost the growth of the DevOps market’s sub-segment by 2027. In addition, rising demand for software automations among enterprises is estimated to further propel the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast period.

End-user: Small and Medium Enterprises Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By end-user, the small and medium enterprises sub-segment of the global DevOps market is estimated to have a significant market size and grow at a stable rate throughout the analysis years. Wide adoption of DevOps solutions for software optimization and development services to reinforce business is expected to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2027. Moreover, benefits of DevOps like faster testing, designing, etc. is expected to further accelerate the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast timeframe.

Region: North America Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

By region, the market in the North America region is anticipated to have the highest market share due to the existence of technically advanced economies like the US and Canada. Moreover, the US is a significant hub for emerging technologies that encourage enterprises to adopt DevOps platforms and services. These factors are predicted to boost the market growth in the North America region by 2027.

Key Players of the DevOps Market

1. Alphabet

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, LP

3. IBM

4. Amazon Web Services

5. Broadcom

6. Microsoft

7. Cigniti

8. Oracle

9. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

10. Micro Focus

These players are working on building strategies such as product enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market development.

For instance, in December 2021, Stacklet Inc., a commercial cloud governance platform, announced its decision to collaborate in compliance-as-a-code platform that automatically groups related notifications to later route them to correct stakeholders and integrate combine with the existing workflows. This will help businesses comply with a wide array of mandates by adopting DevOps solutions.

