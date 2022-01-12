Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Women's Health Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type (Infection, Pregnancy, Oncology). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The global women’s health therapeutics market is growing due to the increase in population of women who are above the age of 60, and awareness of women’s healthcare by many programmes held by governments and some organisation. Women are on the higher risk of diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anaemia, menstrual and certain health related disorders like depressions, and obesity.

These occurrences of these diseases among the women is very often these days due to sedentary lifestyle and insufficient nutrition provided by packaged foods consumed these days. All these factors are supporting the growth of Women Health Therapeutics market.

Furthermore, launch of new drug therapies by major market players is likely to add to market development in the future years. For instance, in March 2017, TESARO, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Zejula, which is used for treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

Market Drivers

- Women are majorly suffering from the diseases which occurs after menopause at and after age of 48, they can undergo from many diseases and then they have to take treatment of the mentioned diseases.

- Now a day’s women are affected by the change in lifestyles, such as drinking alcohol which result in change in hormonal systems. And they undergo from stress and depression. After this phase they have to take treatments according to the diseases.

- Thus, the above mentioned factors are paving the way for the growth of Women Health Therapeutic market .

Market Opportunities

- Government and various private organisations focus on women health across the world. Coverage plans provided to women is one of the key factor expected to drive the market in developed countries.

- To provide preventive service for women without any co-payment charges. This include anaemia screening on a routine basis, folic acid supplements for women who may become pregnant, hepatitis b screening, breast cancer screening, and contraception.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players profiled in the report of the Women Health Therapeutics market are Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Sanofi.

Recent Developments

Teva Pharmaceutical has more than 1,800 generic products. It acquired Actavis Generics in August 2016 to further expand their generic medicines portfolio. The company offers specialty drugs such as ParaGard and Plan B One-Step pertaining to therapeutics. In July 2017, Teva launched Vagifem used for treatment of atrophic vaginitis.

In May 2018, Pfizer entered into Phase III trial for Avelumab that can be used in combination with chemotherapy to treat ovarian cancer. This is expected to boost their treatment services as well as deliver high-quality care to consumers and communities.

