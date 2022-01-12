Sprout Social Recognized as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award in the US small and medium company category. This is the fifth time in six years Sprout has received this recognition, which is based solely on the input of employees who complete an anonymous review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor .



“During a year where the only constant was change, the Sprout team continued to embrace new working environments, new responsibilities and new challenges,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “This award is a reflection of our team’s adaptability and commitment to showing up for each other and our customers. We are honored to be recognized this year.”

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor , employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides. Below are a few testimonials from current employees who shared their thoughts on Glassdoor:

The leadership of this company truly cares about its employees and it's easy to feel that everyday, from dedicated R&R days and structured review cycles, to top-notch benefits (including remote status) and manager trainings. A lot of companies talk a big game when it comes to culture and flexibility, but Sprout Social lives it. - Anonymous employee, Chicago IL

The most rewarding part of a job is being able to see your impact, and I'm lucky to say that's something I get to see every single day. - Anonymous employee, Chicago IL

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the US small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes from US-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .



"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Contact

Media

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166