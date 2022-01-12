Incident IQ Announces New Engineering VP and Software Development Leadership Promotions

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, has announced a key software development leadership addition and several leadership promotions in the company's core product development function.

Chris Litzinger has joined Incident IQ as Vice President of Engineering. Previously, Mr. Litzinger was the Global Service Delivery Leader at Ernst & Young, overseeing one of the largest ServiceNow implementations in the world. During his tenure, he led initiatives that transformed the Operations team, resulting in streamlined service delivery for the company and a dramatic reduction in ticket resolution times.

"Chris's record of delivering results when managing large teams fits perfectly with Incident IQ's trajectory," said Incident IQ Chief Operating Officer, R.T. Collins. "We have ambitious goals, and bringing leaders like Chris aboard is going to be what helps us meet those goals," Collins said.

Chief Software Architect Jason Martin has been named Chief Technology Officer, while longtime Incident IQ development team leaders Sean Harms and Jorgen Von Tangen have been promoted to VP of R&D and VP of Apps & Integrations, respectively.

The Apps & Integrations team will be focused on growing the extensive catalog of Incident IQ's API-driven integrations, as well as the modular apps that expand the functionality of the Incident IQ platform. The Research & Development team will prioritize continued enhancements to the iiQ Platform, as well as innovating new products to help solve K-12 workflow challenges.

CTO Jason Martin had this to say about the new organization of the development team: "This new structure centers everyone around delivering maximum impact for Incident IQ customers. Our increased specialization will help bring new features to our customers in less time, while ensuring that our long-term strategy remains focused on building support tools that truly make a difference for K-12 districts."

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

