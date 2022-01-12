The Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA) Offers Access to Bankers Helping Bankers for Its CDFI-Certified and Mission-Driven Member Banks Across the United States

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA) is pleased to announce its participation with FedFis and state community banking associations nationwide to offer access to Bankers Helping Bankers to its CDFI-certified and mission-driven member banks across the United States.

Bankers Helping Bankers is a bankers only platform for collaboration and education. Through data tools and dynamic user groups, Bankers Helping Bankers provides community bankers with a knowledge base focused on bank technology and emerging Fintech companies, as well as current topics such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, "banking as a service" and direct digital banking.

FedFis partnered with the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) to bring the idea for Bankers Helping Bankers to life.

"We are excited to provide CDFI and mission-driven banks with the resources offered in this platform," said Jeannine Jacokes, CEO of CDBA. "CDBA member-banks work to extend economic prosperity into our Nation's most vulnerable communities. It is essential these banks have access to tools that can help them stay current with the rapid pace of technological change."

"We warmly welcome the CDBA, a national association, particularly because of their focus on the most vulnerable communities. It is the very essence of community banking to help our communities," said Dave Mayo, CEO of FedFis.

Christopher Williston VI, CEO of IBAT, says, "Community banking is a key component in our economic supply chain. Adding the CDFI and mission-driven banks to Bankers Helping Bankers ensures we are adopting a 'no community left behind' approach as we strengthen community banks."

For more information and to register on Bankers Helping Bankers, visit www.bankershelpingbankers.com. For more information on Independent Bankers Association of Texas, visit www.ibat.org. For more information on FedFis, visit www.fedfis.com. For more information on the Community Development Bankers Association, visit www.cdbanks.org.

Questions regarding the program may be directed to Brian Blake, CDBA Public Policy Director, by emailing blakeb@pcgloanfund.org or by calling (202) 689-8935 ext 225.

About Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA)

CDBA is the national voice of the Community Development Bank sector. Community Development Banks (often called CDFI Banks) are FDIC-insured banks or thrifts that are certified as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) because they have demonstrated a primary mission of serving low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. The CDFI certification, administered by the U.S. Treasury Department's CDFI Fund, indicates the bank has devoted at least 60% of its total lending, services, and other activities to benefit LMI communities. CDFI banks build wealth, engage in a wide range of lending, and provide technical assistance in these underinvested urban, rural and native communities that lack access to credit and are not adequately served by the traditional banking industry.

About FedFis

FedFis provides financial institutions fintech data analytics and a strategy system which tracks Financial, M&A, and Vendor data (including technology vendors) on every bank and credit union in the United States. FedFis is committed to "truth in banking" by helping community bankers understand which products and services will best pair with their existing technology to drive the strategic outcomes for which they strive. They are first and foremost, a family business of precisionists. Fifth-generation bankers and technology experts with incredible depth and passion for the banking industry.

About IBAT

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 2,000 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texas, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $27 million to $39 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $256 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

