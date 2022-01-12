Taboola Renews Long-term Contract with Siamsport.co.th, Marking a 10-Year Partnership in Driving Recommendations and Revenue, Now Expanding to E-commerce

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a renewal of its long-term partnership with Siamsport.co.th , Thailand's largest sports website, which receives 8 million readers per month, under Siam Sports Syndicate Public Company Limited. The deal marks a decade in partnership between Taboola and Siamsport.co.th, with the sports publisher among the first partnerships for Taboola in Thailand.



With today’s news, Siamsport.co.th continues to use Taboola technology to power content recommendations on its highly visited sports destination, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement. The publisher will also begin testing Taboola’s e-commerce offerings through its recent acquisition of Connexity, to enhance its revenue growth strategy as well.

Mr. Vaksorn Lohtong, Managing Director of Siam Sport Digital Media Co., Ltd., stated, "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Taboola. Taboola is a company with the expertise, technology, and insights to deliver and create an excellent audience experience. Taboola also provides a new e-commerce solution that will help to enhance our revenue growth strategy, build an audience base and new traffic from their global mobile device partner. Taboola’s tools empower editorial teams to improve contents with actionable data insights, drive sports marketing and help the brand’s entry into the e-sports market, a new community for the younger generation. This collaboration with Thailand will enhance our position as Thailand's leading sports company.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola, said, “Siam Sports has built a strong legacy in providing comprehensive sports coverage for a large reader base in Thailand. Over our mutual decade-long partnership, they have shown real innovation in adopting new ways to grow, through recommendations, and most recently testing e-commerce solutions. We look forward to continuing to grow together.”

