Physician Growth Partners Advises Urology Associates of Denver in a Private Equity Partnership With Urology America

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is pleased to have represented Urology Associates of Denver and its affiliated businesses (collectively "UAD" or the "Company") in a partnership with Urology America ("UA" or the "Platform"), a leading private equity backed urology platform, aimed at accelerating Urology Associates of Denver trajectory into Colorado's leading urology platform. This transaction represents PGP's third completed urology private equity deal in recent months.

Founded in 1987, UAD has grown to become the dominant, clinically leading, most trusted urologic care provider in the greater Denver market. With a foundation built around medical and surgical urologic care, the Company expanded its scope with the acquisition of a CyberKnife machine in 2012 (subsequently renamed Anova Cancer Care), and the opening of an ambulatory surgery center in 2016 through a joint venture with a leading health system. Today, UAD serves as the clinical leader in the market, employing 13 providers who deliver comprehensive care across 3 clinical locations, a radiation oncology center, and ambulatory surgery center.

Urology Associates of Denver is led clinically by President Dr. Jim Fagelson, along with the Company's three other physician shareholders Dr. Ted Eigner, Dr. Brad Bell, and Dr. Dan Mazur. They oversee all clinical operations, ensuring top quality care is delivered by the entire provider base, and keep UAD on the forefront of urologic innovation and care delivery. Company operations and strategic initiative execution is overseen by CEO Rebecca Israel. Together, they run UAD's existing footprint and have developed a go-forward strategic plan that they believe Urology America will be able to both accelerate and enhance from a clinical and operational perspective.

PGP served as the exclusive advisor to Urology Associates of Denver as they evaluated their strategic options and consummated a partnership with Urology America.

Dr. Jim Fagelson, President of Urology Associates of Denver, noted "we couldn't have been more thrilled with PGP. They left no stone unturned and expertly guided us through a complex process. With PGP by our side, we were able to maximize our value and join a platform that we feel will empower us to continue to grow into the future."

Rebecca Israel, CEO of Urology Associates of Denver, added "PGP was instrumental in helping us navigate a very complex transaction process. They were a trusted advisor who provided focus, direction and guidance in selecting the best strategic partner. We wouldn't have achieved the outcome we did without their perseverance, professionalism and healthcare expertise."

Robert Aprill, Managing Director of Physician Growth Partners, commented, "It was a pleasure working with Rebecca, Jim, and the rest of the Urology Associates of Denver team. The Company's trust in the PGP team allowed us to work efficiently to form a partnership with Urology America."

Michael Kroin, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners, concluded, "PGP is extremely pleased with the outcome Urology Associates of Denver achieved. This transaction will empower UAD to scale and continue to provide leading quality care in the greater Denver market, while allowing the UAD executive team to participate in thought leadership at the National level."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for its clients.

For more information, please contact Michael Kroin at Physician Growth Partners:

Michael Kroin

Managing Partner

Mkroin@physiciangrowthpartners.com

222 W Ontario St Ste. 315, Chicago, IL 60654

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.