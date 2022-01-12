Kecia Gray to Lead Marketing, PR at CASPR Group

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental health technology company CASPR Group is pleased to announce Kecia Gray as its Senior Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations. Gray joined CASPR in late 2021 to help prepare and launch the company for its next stage of growth.

Gray will guide marketing and communication efforts for CASPR Group as it manages increased demand for its proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion (NCC™) technology. The company's solutions provide healthier indoor air and surface environments across industries including healthcare, education, transportation, and commercial real estate.

"Visibility and education regarding CASPR's key differentiators are paramount to the company's growth. Choosing the right leader to build CASPR's next level of modern marketing is extremely important," said CASPR CEO Derek Blount. "Kecia has the depth of experience and the high level of intensity needed to develop and direct CASPR's marketing and public relations efforts."

Prior to joining CASPR, Gray owned her own company for nearly seven years. Gray Marketing Solutions provided clients such as Daseke, MKTG Agency, and Veracity Capital strategic consulting for integrated marketing, media, and communications. She has also served in executive roles at Transplace - an Uber Freight company - and Graebel Van Lines, where she developed the strategy and directed the teams that executed lead generation campaigns, media relations programs, and developed new business channels.

"The CASPR team is passionate about delivering healthy indoor environments, and with COVID variants emerging frequently, it's an exciting and important time to be in this industry," Gray said. "There is a strong value proposition in CASPR's technology for every business owner. I look forward to building CASPR's brand awareness and supporting the company's growth strategy."

Gray has also served as president of the board for the Dallas chapter of International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), and she was a board member for Women With Promise, a Dallas-based nonprofit that empowers women to build a successful future.

About CASPR Group

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) Group is a health-tech company on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and enhancing our performance in the process. Our award-winning, patent-pending NCC™ technology proactively and continuously disinfects indoor air and surfaces at the molecular level. Our innovative and proprietary products are low-maintenance, completely automated, and do not depend on pathogens "cycling" through filters to be effective. With CASPR: live, breathe, and work with safer air and surfaces around the clock. To learn more, visit www.casprtech.com.

