Outbrain Partners with Vivo to Provide Recommendations Across Browser Newsfeeds

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announces an agreement with Vivo, a leading, product-driven, global technology company, to power Vivo’s browser newsfeed with native content.



Vivo will utilize Outbrain’s OB News, which relies on content from Outbrain’s premium publisher network and allows partners to tap into a stream of editorial content from these sites at no extra cost alongside trusted native monetization. This non-interruptive news and native advertising format allows Outbrain’s partners to choose from a range of categories to match their users’ interests and will specifically help Vivo’s 50 million daily active users across South East Asia discover world leading editorial content in new ways and in new places.

“The easy integration of OB News into our platform allowed us to already see a marked improvement in our user engagement and monetization strategy,” says Bob Xu, BD Director of Vivo. “Outbrain’s recommendation technology is second-to-none in terms of editorial content and brand-safe environment.”

“We continue to work with top-tier OEMs to be the premier business partner in the industry,” says Stephanie Himoff, VP of Publishers at Outbrain. “Utilizing our best-in-class recommendation technology, such as OB News, to help partners optimize their engagement and monetization journey is something we continue to pride ourselves in as we work with Vivo to put our recommendations in front of audiences across the world.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven and user orientation, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting world-class corporation.

While recruiting and developing the best local talents, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to build technology for good.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@outbrain.com

