Censys Technologies Achieves Beyond Visual Line of Sight Waiver Approval for AECOM

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Censys Technologies, with its most recent and largest Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver approval for Architecture, Engineering, Constructions, Operations, and Management (AECOM), has maintained its 100% BVLOS waiver approval rate. As the world's most trusted infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM provides architecture and design, construction management, engineering, and environmental services within the energy, healthcare, and government sectors (among others). The AECOM waiver team is looking to leverage Censys Technologies' industry knowledge and high approval rate as they continue to submit new waivers for future projects.

"With each approval, our waiver team becomes more confident about writing complex waivers," said Matt Nanney, mobile technology and remote sensing manager at AECOM. "In terms of waivers, 2021 is the tip of the iceberg for us."

The AECOM team plans to utilize this waiver for a wide area mapping project launched by the Department of Defense (DoD). The area covered in the approved submission covers 19.22 square miles. This waiver enables the remote pilot-in-command (RPIC) to fly within a 3.3 mile radius, providing seven times ROI (return on investment) per flight. This calculation is determined by comparing the area of circle with the radius of the visual line of sight (VLOS) ― which is a 1.25 mile radius ― to that of the radius listed in the approved waiver.

"I am looking forward to all the current and future possibilities this will bring to support our clients," said Nanney.

In discussing AECOM's recently approved waiver, CTO and Waiver Team Lead John Lobdell highlighted the unique nature of this request.

"This approved waiver pushes the boundaries," said Lobdell. "It gives the RPIC more mission capability in a large area compared to other waivers we have gotten approved."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires pilots of commercial drones to maintain a visual line of sight at all times with any drone they are operating, unless they have secured a BVLOS waiver. The Censys Technologies team utilizes its industry expertise and proven technology to help get clients' aircraft in the sky quickly and efficiently for advanced operations.

The team also leverages Censys Technologies' advanced drone technology when drafting said waivers.

The Censys Technologies' Sentaero BVLOS drones have been seamlessly equipped with onboard detect-and-avoid technology with both the forward-facing electro-optical sensor and an ADS-B receiver. This technology allows pilots to be ahead of the curve when it comes to in-flight airspace deconfliction.

Birthed out of a need for better efficiency, human factors, additional layers of risk mitigation, and the BVLOS Safety Case, the Censys Technologies' Mobile Command Center was introduced to boost safety protocols across the board. Mentioning the Mobile Command Center has proven to be critical for Censys Technologies' waiver team, as this technology demonstrates the knowledge and expertise necessary to secure an approval.

