Nile Capital Group Completes Strategic Investment in Welton Investment Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welton Investment Partners ("Welton" or the "Company"), an over $1B Global Macro and ESG investment manager, today announced that Nile Capital Group Holdings, LLC ("Nile") has completed a strategic minority investment in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We look forward to collaborating with Nile's experienced team. Their well-known prior successes and excellence align with ours," said Dr. Patrick Welton, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Welton. "We have a deep commitment to our business as evidenced by our continuous investment in investment staff, processes, and systems, and today's partnership will accelerate and extend this tradition."

Institutions are increasingly focused on incorporating non-correlated and ESG products into their portfolios, creating a unique opportunity for Welton to become a market-defining company in the asset management industry.

"We are thrilled to work with Dr. Welton and look forward to partnering with the entire leadership team in their pursuit of unique and differentiated sources of alpha. We're very impressed with the Company's investment process and high caliber operations. We are confident with the support of Nile and our T.I.D.E.S. TM Framework; the Company will further establish itself as a leader in the liquid alternative and ESG segments of the market," said Melvin Lindsey, CFA, Founder and Managing Partner of Nile.

About Welton Investment Partners

Welton Investment Partners is an established alternative asset manager managing $1.3B in non-correlated, actively managed strategies. Current strategies include multi-strategy Global Macro, multi-asset ESG, and systematic Trend for institutional investors. Welton has offices in New York, NY and Carmel, CA. More information is available at www.welton.com.

About Nile Capital Group Holdings

Nile Capital Group Holdings, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in providing flexible capital by investing in GP stakes of promising boutique, niche, and diverse asset management firms at a critical inflection point in their cycle. Nile seeks to partner with talented and innovative investment managers that can benefit from its growth capital and proprietary T.I.D.E.S.TM operational framework, which has proven successful across various asset classes, firms, and business cycles. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles. More information is available at www.nilecapitalgroup.com.

