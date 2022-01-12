Acclaimed Chef Byron Murphy Joins Whitsons School Nutrition

Islandia, NY, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of our aggressive growth strategy, Whitsons Culinary Group is pleased to announce that acclaimed chef, Bryon Murphy, has joined the School Nutrition team as a Culinary Innovations Specialist, supporting school districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Chef Murphy formally trained in the culinary arts at The Food Service Training Academy Culinary School and furthered his studies at Stella Culinary Academy in California. Chef Murphy’s food journey expanded when he opened “Byron's Famous Fish House” in Irvington, NJ. After news of his delicious food spread, he was invited to speak on a morning radio talk-show, increasing his exposure to millions of syndicated listeners. This helped to grow his popularity and enabled him to further expand his business into mobile food trucks.

Word again spread, and Chef Murphy was asked to cook for NFL teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots as well as NCAA Basketball teams and the 2019 USA Men’s National Soccer Team. Chef Murphy also catered upscale events for TV personalities. Being on the grand stage of fine dining enabled him to be a part of the Black Diamond Hotel Awarded - Corporate Hilton Hotel and Spa.

His talents have taken him around the world and in 2017, he was presented with the opportunity to come back home to New Jersey and bring his renowned healthy food to the East Orange School District as Executive Chef. There, he created a program called Dining with Chef Byron. “The goal of this program was to teach student dining etiquette,” said Chef Murphy, “the meal consisted of a five-course dinner and an upscale carte du jour.”

“We are honored that Chef Murphy has joined Whitsons’ School Nutrition team,” said Kelly Friend, Whitsons Chief Operating Officer – Contract Management. "Chef Murphy brings a wide range of culinary talents to our School Nutrition division and we are excited about the new and innovative programs we can bring to our schools together,” continued Friend.

Adding Chef Murphy to Whitsons’ family is just one of the ways that we continue to seek innovation in the school nutrition environment, as we fulfill our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™.

