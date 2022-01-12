AMD Highlights Growing Cloud Momentum With New Amazon EC2 Instances for High Performance Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has expanded its AMD EPYC™ processor-based offerings with the general availability of the new Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances, which are purpose-built for high performance computing (HPC) workloads in the cloud.

According to AWS, Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances deliver up to 65 percent better price-performance compared to similar Amazon EC2 instances. Hpc6a will help customers run their most compute-intensive HPC workloads like, genomics, computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, financial risk modeling, EDA for semiconductor design, computer-aided engineering, and seismic imaging.

Throughout the HPC industry, there has been a growing preference for AMD as showcased by AMD EPYC processors powering 73 supercomputers on the latest Top500 list and holding 70 HPC world records1. The new Hpc6a instances bring the leadership performance and capabilities of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to compute-optimized Amazon EC2 instances used for highly complex HPC workloads.

“Our processors power all levels of HPC, from exascale systems in research laboratories to flexible HPC cloud computing instances like the new Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances. AMD EPYC processors provide a powerful solution for Amazon EC2 customers that need access to impressive HPC performance and cloud scalability for their workloads,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “Our work with AWS exemplifies our commitment to powering cutting edge technology in the HPC industry and helping customers find answers to the world’s most pressing questions.”

“Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances, powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, allow organizations the flexibility to run HPC workloads requiring an abundance of compute power, fast memory and storage, and high levels of inter-instance communication without the upfront cost of building and maintaining HPC infrastructure on-premises,” said David Brown, vice president, Amazon EC2, AWS. “We’re excited to continue our collaboration with AMD and add another crucial AMD EPYC instance to the Amazon EC2 portfolio.”

The instances powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors are available today in US East (Ohio) and AWS GovCloud (US-West), with availability in additional AWS Regions planned soon. AWS customers can visit the Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances page to get started.

_____________________

1 EPYC-22A: AMD EPYC Family of Processors set 250+ World Records as of 10/26/2021