INE Acquires CloudSkills.io to Enhance Real-World Cloud Training

Cary, NC, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in Information Technology training, announced today it has acquired CloudSkills.io, an immersive cloud consulting and training firm, widely praised by users for its highly skilled instructors, practical projects, and deep learning across the cloud sector. The addition of CloudSkills.io will augment the hands-on, practical training INE is known for with more than 200 hours of cloud content. This joining of forces will also help supercharge the cloud training industry at a time when businesses are grappling with a growing dependence on cloud and a massive skills gap.

INE recently revamped its training platform to include more than 2,200 cloud-based, hands-on labs in a move that is already accelerating the creation of more challenging, scenario-based training tools. By integrating CloudSkills.io into the platform, INE is doubling down on its commitment to redefine what it means to be a cloud professional. This includes the addition of new cloud course material and labs.

“Real-world training is absolutely critical for businesses to ensure their valuable data is being safely stored and protected. This type of hands-on training is the foundation of CloudSkills.io, and has been a mainstay of INE’s training for decades,” said Richard McLain, INE’s CEO. “By bringing CloudSkills.io into the INE fold, we are accelerating our commitment to think beyond industry limits and create new opportunities in cloud training. The training we can now offer business teams and students is the best in the world – period.

The demand for expert cloud professionals is growing by the day, and CloudSkills.io has established its global leadership in the training and consulting space, by blending learning experiences, coaching, consulting, advisory services, and custom workshops. INE is moving quickly to incorporate the additional Cloud and DevOps courses, ranging from beginner to advanced in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Docker, into its current suite of robust course offerings along with projects and bootcamps.

“When I started CloudSkills I knew we’d be facing a huge challenge trying to redefine the way the world experiences cloud training and education,” said Mike Pfeiffer, founder and CEO of CloudSkills.io. “Now that CloudSkills has joined the INE family, I genuinely believe we have everything we need as an organization to make it happen.”

Pfeiffer founded CloudSkills.io in 2016. He has spent more than twenty years in the IT industry and recently worked as an engineer and cloud architect for Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. He has written six books, created more than 35 courses, produced more than 120 podcasts for CloudSkills.fm, and has trained more than a half-million students throughout his career.

Mike Pfeiffer and Richard McLain will be available to speak more about the acquisition and answer audience questions during an INE Live stream which will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST. The live stream will be available on social media channels including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

