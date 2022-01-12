Visionstate Confirms Bunzl’s Release on wandaNEXT™ Hygiene Efficacy Against COVID-19

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is proud to share the audit results that Bunzl Canada has distributed regarding the latest feature enhancements to its wandaNEXT™ cleaning management system, originally developed by Visionstate IoT. As the fight against COVID-19 proves to be ongoing, equipping facilities with the right tools to ensure adequate hygiene standards is of paramount importance to Visionstate and remains a core aspect within its business model. Now, more than ever, quality controls must be enforced to the highest of standards to ensure for public safety and the ability for society to progress forward.



The following information has been reproduced and edited from the originating Bunzl news release issued on Jan. 11, 2022, which can be found here.

wandaNEXT™, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl Canada, is a cleaning program management software with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components such as traffic counting units and soap and paper dispensers. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system’s audit function and real-time reporting gives Facility Managers a clear line of sight so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

“With the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, facility managers need to be absolutely confident that cleaning is being done properly and effectively,” said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “It’s not only best practice, but fundamental to workplace health and safety - that’s why wandaNEXT™ is such a critical component of our ConfidentClean™ closed-loop solution.”

wandaNEXT™ now provides the ability to monitor cleaning compliance and document quality through regularly scheduled audits along with its traffic monitoring, cleaning schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback and reporting capabilities. These new features enable scheduled task completion and quality checks that include image upload and a quality rating system to accurately record and document facility condition in real time. Audits are completed against specific cleaning and disinfecting protocols that correlate to risk assessments for each facility area.

“Now more than ever, facilities in critical environments such as education, long-term care and assisted living must verify and validate that cleaning and disinfecting is being done correctly and at the right intervals,” said David Smith, Cleaning, Hygiene and Sanitation Director at Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “We design specific cleaning protocols based on a ConfidentClean™ risk assessment for each area. Adhering to those protocols is vital and the new wandaNEXT™ compliance and audit features make it easy and convenient to assess, record, report and correct as required.”

wandaNEXT™ has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States and Europe.

For more information on wandaNEXT™, please visit bunzlch.ca.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

