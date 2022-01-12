Starrag USA Inc. Announces New Applications Engineer

HEBRON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After attending the J.B. Speed Engineering school, Matthew Metzger began his career writing software interfaces and designing hardware solutions for the wood and stone industries. With a passion for bringing custom solutions to manufacturing, he entwined the shop floor and design engineers to create seamless one-off production processes. Wanting to venture into the larger world of milling and turning, Matthew started with Starrag in 2016 as a service technician working on Droop+Rein's large FOGS machines, where he gained in-depth knowledge of advanced kinematics and mechanics, working his way up to a systems engineer position. Through the years of service and dedication to his expertise, and with his company's support, he has become an expert on the Bumotec S191 line of 7-axis machining centers. Today Matthew is taking his mechanical mindset and proficient programming expertise to new heights. Transiting his skills and dedication into the new role of Bumotec Applications Engineer for the S191-RP and S191-PRM.

"There is always a solution for our customer, I'm here to help bring those ideas into the real world," says Matthew Metzger.

Matthew Metzger

Bumotec Applications Engineer

Mobile +1 859 380-9911

Matthew.Metzger@Starrag.com

www.Starrag.com

