Struxtion, LLC and Solid Financial Technologies, Inc. Announce Partnership to Enhance Fintech Solution for Commercial Construction

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Struxtion, LLC has partnered with Solid Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Solid") to utilize the Solid FinTech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform to provide embedded banking functionality - creating a frictionless financing process for the commercial construction industry.

This partnership brings together two innovative FinTech companies. Struxtion's continued focus on revolutionizing financing for commercial construction contractors is made more powerful thanks to the Solid FaaS platform.

"Working with Solid has been a great win for both teams. The Solid platform provided us with all the infrastructure pieces to offer a robust and comprehensive FinTech platform in record time. Struxtion is on a mission to serve the commercial construction industry," said Gregg Lund, CEO at Struxtion.

The robust set of APIs on the Solid platform cover all mainstream and edge cases allowing Struxtion to provide embedded banking, collateral management, and banking functionality all in one platform.

"Solid has a deep engineering mindset, and combined with a strong customer focus, they balance the needs, priorities, and functionality of Struxtion. Our engineers have enjoyed using the platform," said Karl Gouverneur, CTO at Struxtion.

"We are pleased with the speed at which Struxtion has adopted the Solid platform and harnessed its power. We are a practitioner's platform that allows FinTechs to accelerate growth while focusing on the specific industry and cohort they are targeting. Exactly what Struxtion is doing," said Arjun Thyagarajan, CEO Solid.

"Struxtion is a great example of a modern, digital-first, FinTech company - that has adopted the Solid platform to radically improve money flows for their commercial construction clients. Struxtion is part of a rapidly growing cohort of FinTechs leveraging Solid - to transform the way modern money experiences are built and delivered," said Raghav Lal, President Solid.

About Struxtion

The Struxtion fintech platform provides contractors in the commercial construction industry with tools to grow their businesses and compete on capability, not capital. Through its turnkey platform, Struxtion utilizes data, technology, and the construction ecosystem to reduce risk, making working capital accessible and lower cost. For more information and to stay connected, visit Struxtion.com or find @Struxtion on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

About Solid

Solid is a modern FinTech Platform that offers banking, payments, cards, and compliance as a service. Solid's mission is to enable every software company to become a FinTech company. Solid is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and has assembled a global team, with deep industry experience in launching and scaling FinTech products. Solid is backed by Headline, Base10, Grishin Robotics, Techstars and Abstract Ventures. Learn more: website, LinkedIn, or Crunchbase.

For more information or to set up interviews, contact Struxtion CMO Steve Glynn: sglynn@struxtion.com or 262-353-6562.

