Pax8 Named Best Place to Work in 2022 by Glassdoor

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in the US small and medium company category, in the 2022 Best Places to Work program. The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.



“We are honored that the Glassdoor community has named Pax8 as one of the Best Places to Work in the US for 2022,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “The Pax8 family is at the heart of everything we do as an organization, and we are committed to providing our employees with a supportive and collaborative culture where they can be their authentic selves and build long-lasting careers. Even during challenging times, we created programs and opportunities for our employees to thrive. As we navigate the new normal of the hybrid workplace, we will continue to innovate and offer resources to ensure the well-being and success of our employees.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work honorees were determined using company reviews of US-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the US small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes—overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook—as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

The complete awards methodology can be found here.

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers re-evaluating their expectations from employers,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor. “This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to put their people first truly. It is inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2022 winners, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm .

To learn more about Pax8 and explore career opportunities, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com