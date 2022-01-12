Nuvei Releases In-depth Research on Cryptocurrency’s Future as a Payment Method

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has today announced the release of its latest white paper, Mystery to Opportunity: The Future of Crypto Payments. It uncovers detailed facts and compelling statistics on cryptocurrencies as a viable payment method in eCommerce.

This whitepaper deep dives into the current and future use cases of crypto, dispels the most common misconceptions of digital currencies, and explores which likely scenarios will tip crypto into mainstream usage. It also analyses the significant uptick in technological innovations such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), expanding the horizon of possibilities for merchants and consumers.

The white paper’s data shows that crypto payments within eCommerce are still nascent today, representing approximately $6 billion of the $10 trillion global market. It further explains why we are now at a point of market inflection in which several forces of disruption and market initiatives have come to the fore.

“At Nuvei, we’re big believers in innovation to provide choice and convenience to consumers,” explains Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. “In the last year, innovation around digital currencies has accelerated. With the rise of NFTs and stablecoins, regulatory, technological, and corporate adoption drivers are creating catalysts for accelerated crypto payments acceptance.”

Nuvei’s comprehensive white paper forecasts waves of crypto evolution and adoption to disrupt and accelerate crypto payments in the coming three to five years. The paper closes with a future vision for how mainstream adoption could develop, with the objective of illustrating the future possibilities held by crypto payments.

The white paper, Mystery to Opportunity: The Future of Crypto Payments, can be downloaded from the Nuvei site here.

