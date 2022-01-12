Devo Launches Technology Alliance Partner Program to Boost Digital Transformation and Cloud Shift

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the launch of the company’s new Technology Alliance Partner program, the latest addition to the Devo Drive Partner Program.



The Technology Alliance Partner program—with Check Point, Cybereason, Corelight, Cribl, CyCognito and Cyware joining as inaugural members—enables Devo and technology partners to build innovative, joint solutions that enhance the value of each other's products and allow customers to increase their SOC’s efficiency, maximize their security tools, and achieve full visibility across their organization.​

“Devo is fully committed to collaborating with technology partners to build ready-to-deploy technical integrations that offer additional value to our mutual customers,” said Upesh Patel, SVP of Corporate Development at ​Devo. “Technology Alliance Partners collaborate with Devo to build solutions that complement, enhance, and extend the value of Devo's cloud-native logging and security analytics capabilities with the capabilities of their own offering.​ Aligning our business goals and resources will unlock innovation with a customer-driven approach that creates a superior unified experience.”

Benefits of the Technology Alliance Partner program include:

Funding to drive go-to-market activity and engagement

Access to Devo development environment and resources

Ongoing access to enablement and education



Supporting Quotes:

“Our partnership with Devo allows customers to detect and prevent sophisticated and mutable cyberattacks targeting multi and hybrid cloud environments,” said Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. “By integrating with Devo’s cloud-native platform, Check Point Infinity SOC simplifies and consolidates security architecture, preventing attacks across network, cloud, endpoint, mobile and IoT in the work-from-anywhere era.”

“Cybereason is proud to partner with Devo on our joint mission to empower defenders to end cyber attacks. The Cybereason XDR platform is purpose built to connect with the broader IT & security ecosystem by natively sharing security insights and enabling incident response workflows,” said Ravi Iyer, Cybereason’s Chief Product Officer. “Devo shares our vision of strengthening security teams by providing the highest quality insights required to protect enterprise assets and data, wherever they may reside and at any scale.”

“Organizations are faced with increasingly-sophisticated security threats and need scalable tools for investigating and resolving incidents,” said Todd Wingler, global senior director of alliances at Corelight. “We share Devo’s commitment to data-centric security and are excited to bring joint customers a cohesive solution that helps them transform real-time security data into actionable insight.”

“With the growing complexity and sophistication of cyber attacks, organizations need access to more data than ever before in order to troubleshoot and remediate issues that may arise,” said Clint Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Cribl. “Security is a critical pillar of successful observability strategies, and we're proud to partner with Devo to make sure that customers can get all the security data they need to build a cohesive observability strategy and mitigate cyber risk in their businesses.”

“CyCognito is committed to helping businesses prevent breaches by providing them with unparalleled attack surface visibility, data exposure, and risk detection across previously unknown and unmanaged assets,” said Randy Streu, VP of Business and Corporate Development at CyCognito. “Our partnership with Devo expands our mission giving mutual customers a consolidated view of critical attack surface risks, reduce analysis time, and dramatically lower time to remediate exposures. This, in turn, will help them customize their cyber defenses and improve their ability to successfully identify and address cyber risk within their organizations.”

"Cyware is excited to partner with Devo to help customers speed the time to respond to the targeted threats that every enterprise faces," said Anuj Goel, PhD, CEO and Founder, Cyware. "The transformational nature of the threat landscape means end-users need better, faster and more contextually-oriented technology to power threat response. The combination of Cyware and Devo together give teams a powerful set of capabilities that seamlessly supports an any-to-any data ingest model, and a more cost-effective data model for organizations looking for a unified, tightly integrated SIEM/SOAR solution. We look forward to partnering to deliver unparalleled innovation to SecOps teams."

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

Contact:

Devo Technology

Shannon Todesca

Shannon.todesca@devo.com

+1 (508) 494-4607