January 12th 2022



Nanostone and Photocat announce new strong solution for Danish Market.

Based on Photocat solution as demonstrated on Nørrebro Park School in Copenhagen and the unique results for aircleaning generated with the impregnation of existing surfaces like concrete and asphalt. The solution was delivered to the school using both Nanostone excellent services in surface management and Photocat ability to deliver NOx reducing and selfcleaning surface maintenance products.

CEO Michael Humle, says “ I am very proud and satisfied to present a solution to all the cities in Denmark a solution to improve air quality in a fast pay back solution together with Nanostone”, he further ads “Nanostone is a company created by Nicklas and Claus whom have become leaders in the market and offer the best quality and also take the sustainability agenda seriously”.

CCO Nicklas Christensen says “Nanostone has identified the market BtB and BtG as the next targets and we therefore see it as an important milestone to land a strong agreement with Photocat and use their data and solutions to provide for in my opinion the best solution for maintenance of areas around schools, child institutions, hospitals and other places where good air quality is important.”

Sales Director Henrik Sarfelt, says “I expect that this co-operation will be very important for much faster implementation of cleaning and maintenance that ads air quality to the value proposition”. Further “Sales will grow and cities will be better when we use the city room and importantly we will sell significant volumes to Danish cities.”

WHO made clear that airquality threshold values need to be lowered in order to save more lives and give more life quality to inhabitants. Photocat has documented that also its solutions for treatment of existing surfaces improve air quality by reducing NOx in amongst other cities Copenhagen. This led to an approval in the technical subcommittee in city of Copenhagen that recommends use of photocatalytic technology to assist in air quality improvements. One argument is that even though all private cars would be Electrovoltaic there would still be a need for additional measures to keep offer air quality that respects threshold values.

This agreement is a long term co-operation regarding use of Photocat technology in Nanostone offering to professional market. Nanostone and Photocat will jointly start promoting the solutions offered from now.

Both parties expect that the value of the market is minimum 30 million DKK and is expected to grow with double digit numbers yearly the next 5 years.

